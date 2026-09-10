Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Ain test as Al Qadsiah gatecrash Saudi Pro League title race

The final round of the Saudi Pro League before the first international break of 2026/27 takes place over the weekend. The league table is already taking shape, with some familiar names at the top. There are a few unfamiliar ones, too.

Nassr set for Al Ain showdown

Al Nassr got back to winning ways on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over bottom club Abha.

Ange Postecoglou's side suffered a setback in their previous match when they fell to the same scoreline away to Al Ittihad.

That defeat left the door open for Al Hilal to take advantage and potentially open up a six-point lead over their neighbours in their game against Neom.

Neom had other ideas. A hard-fought 2-0 win catapulted the futuristic city side up to fourth in the table and inflicted a first league defeat on Hilal in 47 matches.

That loss put the pressure back on Nassr to get a result at home to Abha, and they duly obliged thanks to goals in either half from Cristiano Ronaldo and Abdullah Al Hamdan. The win took Nassr level on 15 points with league leaders Hilal.

“The most important thing is that we won. The last match was frustrating, even though our level was good,” Postecoglou told Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

“We have won six of seven matches [across competitions], and I think we have proved ourselves. We have faced many challenges that we have suffered this season, and we also suffered injuries in the 80th minute, so I give credit to the players.”

As well as Ronaldo, Postecoglou was able to field Ballon d'Or nominee Sadio Mane, but was without Joao Felix, who served an automatic one-match ban for accumulating four yellow cards.

The Portuguese playmaker cut a frustrated figure during and after the defeat at Ittihad, and caused a stir after the match when he refused to talk to media, saying cryptically: “I won't speak to you, because if I do, I'll expose the league.”

That was largely interpreted as a not-so-thinly veiled dig at match officials. Joao Felix was incensed at some of the decisions that went against Nassr during the match, at one point even confronting the match official and later the assistant referee.

In his compatriot's absence, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, rising above his marker to meet an Angelo corner and powering a header that struck the post before crossing the line.

It took the Portuguese superstar a step closer to 1,000 goals, with the effort against Abha the 979th of his senior career.

It was his third goal in five appearances for Nassr this season, leaving him with an average of 0.60 goals per game.

If he keeps up that pace, Ronaldo would require around 35 matches to score the 21 goals that would see him reach that four-digit milestone this campaign.

Ronaldo has the added benefit of AFC Champions League football this term. Nassr's first assignment is a trip to the UAE to face domestic champions Al Ain in the Garden City on Tuesday.

Al Qadsiah title contenders?

It's no surprise to see Hilal and Nassr at the top of the table. Saudi Arabia's most decorated club and its reigning champions are usually in the title conversation.

Perhaps more surprising is the sight of Al Qadsiah mixing it with the big boys.

Qadsiah's 3-2 win over Al Ahli Saudi on Tuesday was their fifth win in six league games, putting them level on points with the illustrious Riyadh rivals at the top of the standings.

Dig a little deeper though, and perhaps Qadsiah's ascendancy is not so surprising after all.

Brendan Rodgers took charge of the Eastern Province club only in December. The Northern Irishman left his previous post at Celtic under a cloud, but has found only sunshine in the kingdom.

Qadsiah rode the coattails as Nassr and Hilal battled for supremacy last season, before teetering off down the home stretch and eventually finishing fourth.

That guaranteed Asian Champions League football this term, and with it, significant financial backing from the board to improve a squad and challenge for honours.

Rodgers already had a proven goalscorer in his ranks; Julian Quinones outgunned all rivals to win the Golden Boot with 33 strikes last season.

On Tuesday, the Mexican marvel was one of the 30 names nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or.

“I’m very proud to have achieved this,” Quinones said after the victory over Al Ahli. “I’ve worked hard for this moment and now it has happened.”

In midfield, Musab Al Juwayr has displayed a maturity beyond his years since his move from Hilal in 2025. He is widely regarded as one of the best local players in the league.

To complement his squad, Rodgers made Tijjani Reijnders his marquee signing over the summer.

The former AC Milan and Manchester City midfielder has hit the ground running in Saudi Arabia. His two goals in the win over Al Ahli took his tally to three in four appearances for the coastal club.

The embrace with Al Juwayr after the second of his two goals suggests a blossoming understanding and partnership that will be at the heart of Qadisah's ambitions to challenge for honours. The Dutchman has added a touch of class.

Rodgers also has the experience of Mateo Retegui, the Italian striker signed from Atalanta for €80 million last year, plus gnarled Spanish defender Nacho, at his disposal.

Before the season kicked off, Rodgers vowed that Qadisah weren't there to make up the numbers, that they were there to “disrupt the top teams”. He's making good on that pledge.

Neom shine bright

If Qadsiah are something of a surprise package, then Neom are a complete anomaly.

Their 2-0 win over leaders Hilal inflicted a first league defeat for Simone Inzaghi since taking charge at Kingdom Arena in the summer of 2025.

The win moved Neom up to 12 points. They sit fifth in the table ahead of Matchday 6. Heady days for a club that only earned promotion to the Saudi top flight a year ago.

Hilal were undone by a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal and an Amadou Kone strike; Neom were indebted to the heroics of Marcin Bulka in goal.

“A historic result for Neom,” said head coach Christophe Galtier.

“I'm already very happy for my players, for the whole club, for all our fans. I repeat once again, it was a historic victory here.”

Neom were up against an attacking troika costing in the range of $200 million as Inzaghi fielded Gabriel Martinelli, Ollie Watkins and Crysencio Summerville – all summer recruits from the Premier League – for the first time.

None could find a way past Bulka, who walked off with the man-of-the-match award.

“We had a bit of success on a few defensive moves; we had Marcin Bulka, who was exceptional. But I want to go back to the state of mind of the team, of my players, which was the state of mind of a winning team,” Galtier added.

For Hilal, it was a first defeat after opening their season with five straight victories, six if you include the King's Cup.

Captain Koulibaly said Hilal didn't deserve anything out of the game and that they must use the international break to regroup and refocus.

“We didn't deserve to win or draw because we made a very, very bad game, because the aggressivity was not there from the first minute,” the Senegalese defender said.

“My own goal is a pity because we could play better. But I think that Neom came with a lot of aggressivity – they pressed us, they made us have difficulties and we couldn't respond.”

He added: “We have to watch the game, to watch the videos, to work hard, because we know nothing is easy in this league.”

Fixtures

All kick-off times UAE

Friday

Al Qadsiah v Al Ettifaq, 7.45pm

Al Faisaly v Al Ittihad, 7.45pm

Al Ahli v Al Hazem, 10pm

Saturday

Al Taawoun v Al Hilal, 7.50pm

Al Shabab v Al Fayha, 10pm

Al Khaleej v Al Nassr, 10pm

Sunday

Neom v Al Fateh, 8.20pm

Al Riyadh v Al Kholood, 10pm

Diriyah v Abha, 10pm