F1 salaries 2026: How much does championship leader Kimi Antonelli earn?

Mercedes phenomenon Kimi Antonelli has taken the Formula One season by storm and is on course to become ​the sport's ​youngest world champion at age 20.

Italian Antonelli put in an almighty effort at his home Grand Prix in Monza as he won despite starting 19th ⁠on the grid. It was Antonelli's seventh win in 13 rounds and took him 66 points clear at the ⁠top.

His Mercedes teammate and pre-season favourite George Russell admitted Antonelli was in full control of the F1 championship .

If Antonelli goes on to win the title, it will complete one of the most remarkable stories in F1 history. Antonelli should also expect a substantial jump in pay, having started the season with one of the lowest base salaries in the paddock.

Below are the F1 salaries for the 2026 season. Data has been compiled from f1salaries.com and racingnews365.com. Bonuses are not included.

Formula One salaries for 2026

1). Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – $70 million base salary

2). Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – $60 million

3). Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – $34-36 million

4). George Russell (Mercedes) – $34 million

5). Lando Norris (McLaren) – $30 million

6). Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – $20-24 million

7). Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – $13-15 million

8). Carlos Sainz (Williams) – $13 million

=9). Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – $12 million

=9). Alex Albon (Williams) – $12 million

=9). Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – $12 million

12). Sergio Perez (Cadillac) – $8-9 million

=13). Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) – $7 million

=13). Esteban Ocon (Haas) – $7 million

=15). Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – $5 million

=15). Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) – $5 million

=17). Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) – $2 million

=17). Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – $2 million

19). Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – $1-2 million

=20). Oliver Bearman (Haas) – $1 million

=20). Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – $1 million

=20). Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – $1 million