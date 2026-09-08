Simone Inzaghi accepts blame as Al Hilal's 47-game unbeaten run ended by Neom

Al Hilal's 100 per cent winning start to the Saudi Pro League season was brought to a shuddering halt on Monday.

Simone Inzaghi's side had won all five of their opening games to begin the new campaign but came unstuck against a determined and well-organised Neom side at Kingdom Arena.

It was the Italian's first league defeat since taking charge in the summer of 2025 and ended Hilal's historic 47-game unbeaten run in the competition.

Inzaghi told the post-match press conference: "We created five chances in the first half and did not convert them, and Neom's goalkeeper also shone against [Mohammed] Kanno's chance in the second half.

"I repeat that I take full responsibility for the defeat, and such defeats bring the players back to their senses."

Inzaghi selected all three of his high-profile forwards, signed this summer from Premier League clubs for a combined fee reported at more than $200 million.

Brazil international Gabriel Martinelli made his first start since arriving in Riyadh from Arsenal on Thursday, four days after former Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins joined. Cyrenscio Summerville signed for the 19-time Saudi champions in July from West Ham United.

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But they were blunted by Neom. Hilal fell behind after only 15 minutes as former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored an own goal. Ivory Coast midfielder Amadou Kone added the second just before half time.

Despite the setback, Hilal remain top of the table. Victory moved Neom on to 12 points, level with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Qadsiah.

Inzaghi added: "It is true that the management did a great job, but we are still at the top of the table, and I do not blame the players. I am the one responsible for the painful defeat, which will keep me from sleeping.

"We felt frustrated by the defeat, we are at the top of the table and we did not want to lose, and this is my first defeat in Saudi Arabia since I arrived, but all we have to do now is learn from this defeat."