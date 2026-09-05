Gabriel Martinelli vows to 'give everything for this badge' as Al Hilal clinch fifth straight SPL win

Al Hilal extended their unbeaten start to the Saudi Pro League 2026/27 season by registering their fifth straight win as their latest signing – Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli – made his debut.

Al Hilal completed a comfortable 2-0 win over Al Shabab with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves both finding the back of the net to take Al Hilal to five wins from five games and top of the table.

As Al Hilal celebrated their perfect start to the season, new recruit Martinelli revealed he was eager to hit the ground running.

Martinelli joined the ​Saudi ​Pro League after a seven-year ⁠spell at Arsenal.

The 25-year-old made 278 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, ⁠scoring 62 goals and helping them ​win ⁠the Premier ‌League last season, the FA Cup ​in 2020 and the FA Community Shield in 2023.

Now, he wants to maintain the winning run in the kingdom.

“I was watching the [2025 Fifa] Club World Cup and Al Hilal did super well winning against [Manchester] City. It was a great game to watch. And I could see the intensity that the team put in the game and the duels and everything,” Martinelli told the SPL website.

“So that helped me to take the decision because we can compete against the big clubs in Europe as well.”

Martinelli followed in the footsteps of Premier League players Crysencio Summerville and Ollie Watkins, who joined the SPL this year from ​West Ham United and Aston Villa.

“The team has so many good players, the coach … I've heard so many good things about the coach and the team. And I watched a bit of the game [Tuesday's 3-0 win against Al Ahli] and it was so intense in everything they did in the game.”

On Friday, Martinelli came on as a substitute in the 67th minute for Sultan Mandash, barely 24 hours after his move from Arsenal was announced.

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Ahead of his debut, Martinelli said his aim is to help win titles.

“When I was speaking to [technical director] Simon [Francis], it's something really important for the club and for me, as well. We want to win titles. I'm here to win titles for the football club and to help my teammates and to make the fans happy.”

Martinelli promised Al Hilal fans that he will give the team his all.

“They (fans) have a player here now that is willing to give everything for this badge and my family. I'll fight for every single ball in the game and I'm going to give my best, and to try my best, to win football matches for this football club – and to win titles as well.”