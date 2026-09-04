Richarlison left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad as clock counts down on proposed move to Trabzonspor

Richarlison has been omitted from Tottenham's 25-man Premier League squad, adding fuel to reports he could be set for a move away from the London club.

The Brazilian striker, 29, has been linked with a move to Turkey, with Mohamed Salah's Trabzonspor the frontrunners.

Trabzonspor have had two bids for Richarlison rejected by Spurs, but with the Super Lig transfer window closing on Friday evening, the club are expected to return with an increased offer.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi had already informed the player earlier in the week that he would not be included in his Premier League squad.

Richarlison was given permission to speak to Everton, the club he left to join Spurs in 2022, but talks broke down before the Premier League transfer window closed on Tuesday.

Richarlison was Tottenham's top scorer last season with 12 goals and was an integral part of the squad that only secured their Premier League survival on the final day.

He started Spurs' first game of the new campaign, a 3-0 defeat to Brentford, but was omitted from their second league game, a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last Saturday.

After the game, De Zerbi said of Richarlison's future: "I don't know. He said too many times he wants to leave."

Richarlison moved to Spurs from Everton in July 2022 in a deal worth a potential £60 million, including add-ons.

Spurs have already rejected bids of £15 million and £20 million from Trabzonspor. It is understood the player has already agreed personal terms with the Turkish side, with some reports suggesting he will triple his salary.

Another player who could be of interest to Turkish clubs is US international forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun's proposed move to Everton collapsed on Tuesday after the English club attempted to renegotiate a deal with Balogun's club Monaco after claiming adverse findings during his medical examination.

The Ligue 1 club are still keen to offload the striker they signed from Arsenal for €30 million in 2023, with the Turkish and Saudi Arabian transfer windows still open.

Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro told a news conference on Wednesday that Balogun abandoned the move due to concerns over his treatment by Everton during the medical.

"We are still waiting for Balo to come back and to sit and discuss and to realise between us what is next," Scuro said.

"We still have other markets open, which we are having discussions in different players, including Balo."

During his time in the principality, Balogun has scored 31 goals in 91 games.

He enjoyed a successful 2026 World Cup with the US, scoring three goals in four games.

Balogun made headlines after US President Donald Trump appealed directly to Fifa to have his red card for kicking Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic during their Round-of-32 match overturned.

Fifa acquiesced, suspending his one-game ban and allowing him to play in the last-16 against Belgium. Belgium won 4-1.