Elon Musk's Boring Company to build 150km of tunnels across the UAE

Elon Musk's Boring Company will build 150km of tunnels in the Emirates after it raised $3 billion in its latest funding round, which was led by the UAE. The company made the announcement on Wednesday, stating it was building on the already strong relationship with the Emirates.

In May, The National reported how construction was under way on the Dubai Loop, a high-speed underground transport network aimed at cutting congestion in the city.

“Building upon significant existing success collaborating with the UAE on Dubai Loop, this strategic investment will accelerate the partnership to deploy mass quantities of underground infrastructure across the United Arab Emirates, including 150-plus kilometres of tunnel,” a statement on the Boring Company's website read. “This landmark agreement is in addition to the Dubai Loop project previously awarded.”

The Dubai Loop – led by the government in partnership with The Boring Company – is expected to start operations within two years.

Round the Loop

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said in February the first phase of the underground project would cost Dh565 million ($153.8 million) and connect DIFC with Dubai Mall using autonomous Tesla cars. The first four stations are to be in Burj Khalifa, DIFC 2, Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking and ICD Brookfield Place.

The network will eventually cover 22km and comprise 19 stations. The estimated final cost is about Dh2 billion.

Expected to open in 2028, Dubai Loop aims to reduce travel time from DIFC to Dubai Mall from 20 minutes to only three.

Fleets of bookable electric vehicles will ferry passengers through 3.6-metre-wide tunnels. They are expected to carry more than 13,000 people a day in the first phase, with that number rising to 30,000 when the full route is in use.

The Dubai Loop is part of a broader public transport drive across the emirate to go deeper underground, ease traffic congestion and ensure population growth is sustainable.

In April, Dubai unveiled plans for a Dh34 billion Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents. The Metro expansion will feature 18 stations and pass through 15 areas of the city to connect dozens of real estate developments under construction, as well as Etihad Rail passenger services.

The 42km underground route will increase the length of the vast network by 35 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032 – 23 years to the day since the launch of Dubai Metro.

Dubai previously announced the Blue Line was set to open in September 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the Metro network.

The Dh20.5 billion Blue Line project will include 14 stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

Expanding transport network

The major Metro expansion and the Dubai Loop are part of urban transport projects that will enable the emirate to benefit from the landmark Etihad Rail passenger line. The long-awaited network was launched at the end of June, with thousands of passengers boarding trains on the inaugural Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route.

Dubai's Etihad Rail Station at Jumeirah Golf Estates is to open on September 30, along with Al Dhaid station in Sharjah. Five stations in Al Dhafra will welcome passengers on November 30 and December 30, with Sharjah's University City station to begin operations on March 30 next year.

Passenger numbers across the network are expected to reach 36 million by 2030.