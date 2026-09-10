Wizz Air reveals eight returning UAE routes – here's where it will fly

Wizz Air is restoring eight routes connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai with European cities from October, bringing 32 weekly services back to the UAE.

But the expansion does not mark the return of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the locally based low-cost carrier that ceased operations in September last year.

Instead, the services will reconnect the two emirates with Wizz Air's existing European network, with flights to six cities in Cyprus, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.

The low-cost carrier suspended its European-operated services to the UAE and other parts of the Middle East in late February amid regional conflict and widespread airspace disruption.

The UAE routes will progressively return from October 25, with Abu Dhabi receiving the majority of the services.

Six routes and 20 weekly flights will operate to the UAE capital, while Dubai will be served by two routes and 12 weekly flights.

Which Wizz Air routes are returning to the UAE?

Abu Dhabi

Budapest to Abu Dhabi: four flights a week from October 25

Katowice to Abu Dhabi: five flights a week from October 25

Larnaca to Abu Dhabi: three flights a week from October 27

Sofia to Abu Dhabi: three flights a week from October 27

Krakow to Abu Dhabi: three flights a week from October 27

Cluj to Abu Dhabi: two flights a week from October 27

Dubai

Budapest to Dubai: five flights a week from October 25

Bucharest to Dubai: daily from October 25

The UAE services form part of a wider restoration of 12 routes and 49 weekly flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan over the winter season, providing 470,000 seats across nine European cities.

Wizz Air said the phased restoration follows the latest review and revision of conflict-zone recommendations for the region by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, as well as its own operational and security assessments.

The airline said it would continue to monitor developments and co-ordinate with relevant authorities, with services remaining subject to ongoing operational and security assessments.

Is Wizz Air Abu Dhabi returning?

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi ceased operations on September 1, 2025, five years after launching as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ.

The airline announced in July last year that it would suspend all locally based operations in the UAE capital, citing operational challenges and geopolitical instability.

At the time, Wizz Air also pointed to engine reliability issues that it said were particularly problematic in the region's hot climate.

The closure meant Wizz Air no longer had a locally based airline in the UAE. However, the wider Wizz Air group has continued to connect the UAE and other parts of the Middle East with destinations in its European network until regional disruption led to services being suspended earlier this year.