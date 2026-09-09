England striker Ivan Toney clashes with own teammates as Al Ahli lose to Al Qadsiah in Saudi Pro League

Al Qadsiah jumped up to second in the Saudi Pro League table as new signing Tijjani Reijnders stole the show in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Al Ahli in Damman.

In a repeat of last March's dramatic showdown between the teams, Qadsiah once again edged out the team from Jeddah in a five-goal thriller.

The defeat left Al Ahli players fighting amongst themselves, as England striker Ivan Toney clashed with teammate Mohammed Abdulrahman midway through the second period. The Ahli frontman also had to be restrained at full-time as he directed his anger at the referee before a further row with defender Merih Demiral.

The result suggests that Brendan Rodgers' Qadsiah side are likely to emerge as the most credible challengers to Riyadh giants Al Hilal and Al Nassr, while Ahli continue to struggle under new boss Marino Pusic, who replaced double Asian title winner Matthias Jaissle in the summer.

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The Ahli boss played down the clashes between his players, saying: “These are natural things that happen between players, and a reflection of the results, and sometimes it is a positive thing, because it instils more spirit in the team.”

Dutch midfielder Reijnders, a summer recruit from Manchester City, opened the scoring in the 14th minute, firing in a trademark shot from the edge of the box.

Right-back Mohammed Abu Al Shamat doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time, converting a low cross from Christopher Bonsu Baah.

Reijnders then grabbed his second and his team's third in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, heading home a cross from Al Shamat, to give the hosts a commanding lead at the interval.

Al Ahli staged a comeback in the second half as Toney dragged them back into the contest in the 63rd minute, heading in a cross from winger Francisco Trincao.

The prolific striker struck again in the 82nd minute as he raced on to Saleh Abu Al Shamat's pass and slotted past Koen Casteels.

The visitors could not find a leveller, though, and slid to their third defeat of the season.

Al Qadsiah, meanwhile, have won five of their first six and are now level with leaders Hilal on 15 points, and second only on goal difference.