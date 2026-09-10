UAE to invest €40 billion in Germany

The UAE will invest a massive €40 billion in Germany in a long-term commitment to Europe's biggest economy.

The money will be used across a number of sectors including industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy.

The deal was announced as President Sheikh Mohamed met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday. A quarter of the money, €10 billion, will be invested in the powerhouse state of Bavaria.

Further agreements included the establishment of a UAE-German Investment Council and the launch of a Strategic Dialogue between both nations.

Speaking on Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed said: “The UAE-Germany partnership spans economic, cultural and people-to-people ties, and we are committed to building on these foundations to deliver lasting opportunities for our nations and peoples.”

The dialogue includes a 12-point plan of areas and agreements to build on, covering everything from co-operation on crime and justice to data centres and information systems. Significantly, it includes mention of airline access to Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

Emirates has wanted to serve the capital's main airport for years. But the Dubai airline already flies to Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich – and a 1994 ruling prevents it from serving any more German airports without dropping an existing service.

The dialogue document identifies access to Berlin Brandenburg Airport as a key priority.

There is also a pledge from the UAE to invest in data centres in Germany.

The UAE views its relationship with Germany as a long-term strategic partnership built on more than 50 years of co-operation, trust and mutual interests, said Sheikh Mohamed.

The Strategic Dialogue announced during the visit would provide a new framework for the wide-ranging UAE-Germany partnership, he added.

Co-operation between the UAE and Germany is guided by a shared commitment to promoting a safer, more stable and prosperous future for coming generations, said Mr Merz.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said Thursday's announcements are a testament to the UAE's policy of investing for the future.

“Germany has been an important strategic and economic partner for decades and the additional €40 billion intended investment reflects our ambition to invest in that relationship for the years ahead,” he said.

“Building on the €34 billion the UAE has already invested in Germany, we will support the industries, technologies and skilled jobs that will drive future growth and competitiveness.”

“For Germany, it will bring long-term investment that reinforces competitiveness and creates jobs, supporting industrial capacity, innovation and skilled employment; strengthening energy security and supply chains; and helping German businesses continue to compete and grow internationally.”

The investment from the UAE and the creation of the new council will bring world-class German capabilities into the UAE's growing economic platform, said Dr Al Jaber.

“They create opportunities to invest alongside leading German industrial and technology companies, deepen UAE capabilities in strategic sectors, and build businesses that can serve growth markets across the Gulf, Asia and Africa,” he said.

“The UAE–Germany Investment Council will help translate this long-term partnership into tangible economic outcomes, connecting capital with commercial opportunities, strengthening industrial and supply-chain resilience, and creating sustainable value for both countries.”

The document is intended to revitalise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, founded in 2004, between the countries, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Its aim is to “steer the progress of deepened co-operation across multiple sectors including international and regional security, defence, trade and investment, energy and climate, emerging technology, digitalisation, economy, transportation, environment, culture and education and ensure that concrete outcomes for mutual benefit will be achieved”.

What was announced between the UAE and Germany?