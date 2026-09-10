President Sheikh Mohamed meets German President in Berlin

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, on the second day of his state visit.

The UAE leader was welcomed to Villa Borsig by Mr Steinmeier, where he received an official reception in which the national anthems of both countries were played.

Sheikh Mohamed signed the guestbook at the official residence before expressing his pleasure at visiting Germany.

He reflected on the long-standing partnership between the nations, which he said was rooted in friendship and co-operation.

He expressed his hope for a continued deepening of relations.

Sheikh Mohamed was then introduced to a number of German ministers and senior officials present at the welcome ceremony, while Mr Steinmeier greeted members of the UAE delegation, which includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

The UAE leader is also due to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to explore efforts to deepen co-operation, with a focus on the economic and development sectors.

The UAE and Germany are expected to sign agreements in the AI, energy and investment sectors on Thursday, according to a report published by Reuters.