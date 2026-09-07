President Sheikh Mohamed to begin state visit to Germany on Wednesday

President Sheikh Mohamed will begin a state visit to Germany on Wednesday, aimed at advancing long-standing ties.

The UAE leader will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz to explore efforts to deepen co-operation, with a focus on economic and development sectors.

The high-level talks will take place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany, state news agency Wam reported.

The talks will also address regional and international developments, and issues of mutual concern.

Growing partnership

The UAE and Germany enjoy robust relations dating back more than 50 years.

The UAE has cemented its position as Germany's most important partner in the Gulf, with bilateral trade between the nations exceeding $15.5 billion in 2025.

About 2,000 German businesses have set up offices in the UAE, including BMW, Siemens, ThyssenKrupp, and the railway company Deutsche Bahn, which played an important role in establishing Etihad Rail’s first freight services.

Sheikh Mohamed's state visit to Germany will serve to further strengthen the flourishing friendship between the nations.

In February, Sheikh Mohamed hosted Chancellor Merz for talks in Abu Dhabi as a number of key deals were struck to expand energy ties.

The UAE leader said at the time that discussions in the capital had focused on exploring opportunities for “enhanced collaboration”.

Mr Merz also toured Adnoc's headquarters as part of his official visit to the UAE, underlining the growing UAE-Germany strategic energy partnership.

In June, Badr Jafar, special envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs for business and philanthropy, visited Germany and held more than a dozen meetings with senior executives from some of its largest companies and institutions.

The engagements – also attended by Ahmed Alattar, UAE ambassador to Germany – in Dusseldorf and Munich underscored the growing role of private sector partnerships in strengthening economic ties, the ministry said at the time.

Sheikh Mohamed previously made an official visit to Germany in 2019, in his previous capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

He also met Mr Steinmeier during that visit and described the UAE and Germany as anchors of peace and stability in their respective regions.