UAE responds to Algeria severing diplomatic ties

The UAE said it hopes a decision by the Algerian government to cut all diplomatic ties will be temporary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after Algeria said it was severing ties and had asked the Emirati ambassador to leave Algiers.

Relations have been strained in recent years as the two countries took differing positions on regional issues.

The UAE stressed that the situation would have no impact on the Algerian community in the Emirates or on visiting Algerians.

"In light of the decision by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to sever relations with the United Arab Emirates, the UAE reaffirms the importance it attaches to its relations with all countries and its commitment to developing and strengthening them to serve shared interests and promote understanding, cooperation and prosperity," the ministry said.

"The UAE expresses hope that this decision will be temporary, in a manner that preserves the fraternal ties between the two brotherly peoples."

It added: "Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the UAE’s appreciation for the brotherly Algerian people and its pride in the bonds that unite the two peoples, particularly through the Algerian community residing in the UAE and Algerian visitors. The UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening these ties and shared interests."