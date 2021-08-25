UAE regrets severance of ties between Algeria and Morocco

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has expressed the UAE's regret over the severance of ties between Algeria and Morocco.

On Tuesday, Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra claimed “hostile actions" on Morocco's part were reponsible for its decision to suspend diplomatic relations.

Morocco said it regretted what it called Algeria's unjustified decision to cut ties, and would remain a “credible and loyal partner” to the Algerian people.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE was keen to ensure robust and positive relations between all Arab nations, and to strengthen ties in a way that serves their peoples' interests and fosters their progress and prosperity.

"The UAE has long been seeking to enhance pan-Arab relations, and therefore regrets the current developments in Algeria and Morocco, which have led to severing ties between the two nations," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE has strong relations with Algeria and Morocco, and endeavoured to develop them in keeping with the country's approach of providing support to joint efforts aimed at serving Arab causes.

And he reaffirmed the UAE's desire to continue to bolster its bilateral ties with the two brotherly nations on the basis of permanent co-operation.

سمو الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان: دولة #الإمارات لطالما سعت إلى تعزيز وتمتين العلاقات العربية، ومن هذا المنطلق فإنها تأسف للتطورات الحاصلة بين #الجزائر و #المغرب، و إلى قطع العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين. pic.twitter.com/sc9qSA3hFj — UAEGOV (@uaegov) August 25, 2021

Mr Lamamra accused Morocco's leaders of “responsibility for repeated crises” and behaviour that has “led to conflict instead of integration” in North Africa.

Algeria said last week that it would review its relationship with Morocco after accusing it of complicity in the deadly forest fires in the north of the country.

And authorities accused the Movement for Self-determination of Kabylie, or MAK, of involvement in the death of a man falsely accused of arson, an incident that caused outrage.

Last week, Algeria directly accused Morocco of supporting the MAK, which it classifies as a terrorist organisation.

Commenting on the development, Saudi Arabia said it hoped for a return in relations "as soon as possible, and calls on the brothers in the two countries to give priority to dialogue and diplomacy to find solutions to contentious issues in a way that contributes to opening a new page for relations between the two countries".

Relations between Algiers and Rabat have been fraught in past decades, especially over unrest in southern Morocco.

Rabat considers the former Spanish colony in the Sahara region an integral part of its kingdom, in a view supported by the majority of Arab states.

But Algeria backs an armed independence movement that has waged an insurgency against the government for decades.

Last month, Algeria recalled its ambassador in Morocco for consultations after Rabat's envoy to the UN, Omar Hilale, expressed support for self-determination for the Kabylie region.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Wednesday urged the two North African nations to “find a way forward to mend relations, including in pursuit of peace and security in the region”.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

Section 375 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat Director: Ajay Bahl Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL Rating: 3.5/5

The biog Age: 35 Inspiration: Wife and kids Favourite book: Changes all the time but my new favourite is Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman Best Travel Destination: Bora Bora , French Polynesia Favourite run: Jabel Hafeet, I also enjoy running the 30km loop in Al Wathba cycling track

