Premier League predictions: City beat United in Manchester derby thriller

Saturday: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Villa avoided a third successive defeat by drawing 0-0 at Hull last weekend, but Unai Emery's side are still waiting for the first point, or even their first goal, of the domestic season. There was more success in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday when they defeated Club Brugge 3-2 in Belgium.

Forest have two points from their opening three games, having drawn their previous two – against Liverpool and Tottenham – following an opening-weekend loss at home to Leeds. Manager Oliver Glasner has yet to win any of his four games in charge since taking over in the summer.

Prediction: Villa 2 Forest 1

Bournemouth v Brentford (6pm)

Bournemouth came close to securing their first win of the campaign only to concede a goal two minutes from time away to Newcastle last week, leaving them on two points. The Cherries did earn the first victory of manager Marco Rose's reign on Tuesday by hammering second-tier Lincoln 4-0 in the League Cup, with Ryan Christie grabbing a hat-trick.

Brentford remain undefeated after taking seven points from a possible nine, having drawn their last two matches against Leeds and Sunderland following their 3-0 beating of Spurs in the opening weekend.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Brentford 2

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Chelsea v Hull City (6pm)

Chelsea missed out on a third win on the spin when they were beaten by reigning champions Arsenal on Sunday, despite taking the lead at the Emirates Stadium through summer signing Morgan Rogers. In the League Cup on Wednesday, the West Londoners came back from 2-0 down to eventually beat Leeds 6-3.

Top-flight newcomers Hull maintained their unbeaten league start by drawing with Villa last weekend, following wins over Manchester United and Coventry, with the Tigers yet to concede a goal. But they did fall to defeat on Tuesday when Sunderland knocked them out of the League Cup.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Hull 1

Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town (6pm)

Having lost their opening two games of the season, Palace have picked themselves up with two successive wins – beating Fulham 3-2 in the league on Saturday, then second-tier Middlesbrough 3-0 three days later, with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring two headers.

Ipswich started with successive wins against Sunderland and then Leicester City in the League Cup, but are now aiming to avoid three defeats in a row after losing 5-2 away to Man United and 2-0 to Liverpool at Portman Road.

Prediction: Palace 3 Ipswich 1

Liverpool v Fulham (6pm)

Liverpool sealed their first win of the season at Ipswich last Friday courtesy of an early Alexander Isak double, having drawn their opening two games. The Merseysiders then started their Champions League campaign by beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield on Tuesday.

The pressure is already building on new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, with Fulham second from bottom after losing all three of their league matches. The final whistle of last week's 3-2 home loss to Palace was met with boos and chants targeted at the ex-Real Madrid coach.

Prediction: Liverpool 2 Fulham 0

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (8.30pm)

Spurs managed to get their first point on the board – after two losses in a row – with a goalless draw away at Nottingham Forest, but Robert de Zerbi's side sit third from bottom and have yet to score a goal in 270 minutes of action. Their only win has been against second-tier Charlton in the League Cup.

Everton earned a last-gasp point against Manchester United thanks to new signing Ainsley Maitland-Nile's stoppage-time thunderbolt at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees remain unbeaten with five points from three games.

Prediction: Spurs 1 Everton 1

Sunderland v Arsenal (11pm)

Sunderland are unbeaten in three matches following their opening-weekend loss at Ipswich, having earned 1-0 wins over Fulham and Hull – in the league and League Cup, respectively – which sandwiched last weekend's draw with Brentford.

Arsenal are one of only two teams to still have a 100 per cent record in the league after beating Coventry, Aston Villa and then, last weekend, Chelsea; the latter was thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard. On Wednesday, the Gunners won 1-0 away to Napoli in their Champions League opener with Odegaard again on target.

Prediction: Sunderland 1 Arsenal 2

Sunday: Coventry City v Brighton (5pm)

Coventry sit rock bottom of the table after losing all three game, without scoring a goal, against Arsenal, Hull and Manchester City. The only win for Frank Lampard's side so far came in the League Cup, away to third-tier Plymouth Argyle.

Brighton have followed up successive 4-0 wins against Villa and then Tromso – in the league and Uefa Conference League play-offs, respectively – by losing to Chelsea then drawing with Leeds, leaving them 10th in the table.

Prediction: Coventry 0 Brighton 1

Everton draw with Man United – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Ainsley Maitland-Niles celebrates scoring Everton's second goal in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 6, 2026. Getty Images Show caption: Ainsley Maitland-Niles celebrates scoring Everton's second g…

Ainsley Maitland-Niles curls home Everton’s second goal in stoppage time. Getty Images Show caption: Ainsley Maitland-Niles curls home Everton’s second goal in s…

Ainsley Maitland-Niles after scoring for Everton to make it 2-2. EPA Show caption: Ainsley Maitland-Niles after scoring for Everton to make it …

Substitute Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring the Manchester United's second. AFP Show caption: Substitute Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring the Manchester …

Benjamin Sesko heads home for Manchester United in the 88th minute at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Getty Images Show caption: Benjamin Sesko heads home for Manchester United in the 88th …

Tyrique George celebrates scoring Everton’s first goal seven minutes form time. Getty Images Show caption: Tyrique George celebrates scoring Everton’s first goal seven…

Everton's Brennan Johnson sees shot deflected for corner. Reuters Show caption: Everton's Brennan Johnson sees shot deflected for corner. Re…

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring United's first goal just after the break. Reuters Show caption: Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring United's first goal just aft…

Everton's James Tarkowski argues with referee John Brooks. EPA Show caption: Everton's James Tarkowski argues with referee John Brooks. E…

Everton's Thierno Barry reacts after heading over the bar just before half-time. AFP Show caption: Everton's Thierno Barry reacts after heading over the bar ju…

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, wearing No 8, hits the crossbar in the first half. Getty Images Show caption: United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, wearing No 8, hits the cr…

Manchester United's Harry Maguire receives treatment after taking a blow to the face in the first minute. Reuters Show caption: Manchester United's Harry Maguire receives treatment after t…























Manchester United v Manchester City

United failed to build on their demolition of Ipswich Town as they could only draw 2-2 at Everton last week, despite twice taking the lead. Michael Carrick's side were back in Champions League action on Thursday, which saw them beat Azerbaijani side Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford.

City top the table with Arsenal after winning all three of their matches so far, beating Bournemouth, Palace and Coventry. That form was carried over into the Champions League as Enzo Maresca's men defeated Porto 2-0 on Tuesday with both goals coming from Erling Haaland, who has already found the back of the net five times this season.

Prediction: Man United 2 Man City 4

Monday: Leeds United v Newcastle United (11pm)

Leeds have yet to taste defeat in the league after last week's draw at Brighton made it five points from three games. In the League Cup on Wednesday, Daniel Farke's men fell to a heavy loss at Chelsea.

Newcastle have the same number of points as Leeds, but needed a late leveller from substitute Jacob Ramsey to rescue a draw at home to Bournemouth on Sunday. They needed another late strike, this time from Joe Willock, to seal a 1-0 win at second-tier Millwall on Tuesday.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Newcastle 2