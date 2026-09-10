Ferran Torres treble gets PSG's Champions League defence off to winning start

Ferran Torres struck a hat-trick as holders ⁠Paris Saint-Germain made an emphatic start to the defence of ​their Uefa Champions League crown with a 6-1 home victory over Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday.

The Spaniard signed for the French and European champions this summer from Barcelona only weeks after netting the winner in the 2026 World Cup final.

He marked his Champions League bow for his new club with three well-taken goals that got Luis Enrique's side off to the best possible start in this season's competition.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice before Torres struck three in succession as PSG romped to a routine win over the Slovak side, coached by former Champions ​League ⁠winner Yaya Toure.

The Parisians, chasing a third successive ‌Champions League title, were 5-0 up in 57 minutes, before Suleiman Camara pulled one back. Fabian Ruiz scored their sixth two minutes ​from time as PSG showed none of the rustiness that has characterised their early season domestic league form.

Despite Torres' contribution, PSG boss Luis Enrique seemed more impressed by Dembele's performance as the French forward looks to build on his fitness following an exhaustive 2025/26 season.

"That was the Ousmane that we all know and that we have seen over the last three years, and when you see the ability he has to create and to press, to help the team, it is a real pleasure," the Spaniard said.

"He played really well. He will build up his fitness gradually but it is marvellous to see a player like that."

Odegaard snatches late win for Arsenal

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal endured a sterner test at Napoli⁠, but captain Martin Odegaard's late strike snatched a 1-0 victory while Liverpool came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield.

There was also success for Portuguese side Sporting, who overturned a fifth-minute deficit to defeat Galatasaray 3-1 in the Portuguese capital.

Arsenal, the only club to win all eight league-phase fixtures last season, extended that run in their opening game of the new campaign as Odegaard finished off a series of smart passes with a thunderous 75th-minute shot to win their game in Italy.

"The result probably doesn't reflect the performance," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. "We created many chances against a tough opponent. We had courage. It was a shame we missed so many big chances."

Liverpool fell behind in the 17th minute when a swift Atletico Madrid counter allowed Marcos Llorente to score, but Dominik Szoboszlai levelled five minutes before half time.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scores their second goal in a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid. EPA Show caption: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scores their second goal in …

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister completed the comeback with a thumping left-footed drive from outside the box in the 50th minute.

"It was ups and downs all the time, they have a good team," said Szoboszlai of their Spanish opposition. "I think we have a good team as well. We gave everything that we had."

Galatasaray took an early lead through Goncalo Inacio’s own goal, but Geny Catamo equalised ​for Sporting in the 27th minute amid some poor defending by the Turkish side.

Luis Suarez converted ‌a 57th-minute penalty to put Sporting ahead and ⁠a blistering free kick from Rodrigo Zalazar six minutes later sealed the ​win.

Raphinha at the double for Barca

Barcelona captain Raphinha scored twice as his side thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 while Ermedin ​Demirovic struck a 12-minute ‌first-half hat-trick to give VfB Stuttgart a 3-1 home victory over Viking Stavanger.

Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus were the other home ⁠scorers in a rain-soaked Barcelona, while Sem Steijn got the Dutch club’s consolation goal.

"There is a long way to go ⁠until [the end of the season in] May, but it is true that things look very good because we are training very hard and everyone is hungry,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

Demirovic opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a touch at the near post, but Viking, making their first appearance in the group phase, were level two minutes later ​when Zlatko Tripic finished a swift counter-attack with his left foot.

Demirovic quickly re-established the lead in the 26th minute and then completed the hat-trick with a hooked volley six minutes later.