Dubai's JVC District 16 to introduce paid on-street parking from October 15

On-street parking at Jumeirah Village Circle, District 16, in Dubai, will be chargeable from October 15, according to private parking company Parkonic.

Under the standard parking rates, drivers will pay Dh4 per hour between 8am and 5pm, and Dh6 per hour from 5pm to midnight. Parking is free between midnight and 8am. Charges apply every day, including weekends and public holidays.

Parkonic is also offering membership packages for Zone P117 residents, allowing eligible tenants to park without paying hourly rates, in accordance with membership terms.

Parking membership cost

A monthly membership costs Dh672, while a quarterly membership costs Dh1,999. Residents can also choose a six-month package for Dh3,999 or an annual membership for Dh4,999.

Residents must complete registration and activation before using the facility. Otherwise, standard parking charges will apply.

Motorists without a membership can pay via text message by following on-site instructions. If payment is not completed via SMS, the parking fee will be automatically deducted from the vehicle's Salik account upon exit.

Cash, parking machines and QR payments are not available at this location, according to the operator.

How to register for parking

Residents can apply for membership through the Parkonic+ app before October 13. To activate parking eligibility, tenants must submit their title deed, Ejari, and lease agreement. Parkonic will verify and approve applications.

Each eligible property is entitled to two resident parking allocations. Multiple vehicles may be registered, but only two can use those allocations at the same time.

Membership will be valid only for the tenancy period. Residents must complete registration and activation, which can be done only after receiving an authorised PIN by email from Parkonic.

Parkonic's on-street parking system is ticketless, with a vehicle's number plate serving as its digital parking record.