Neagley (Prime Video)

A spin-off of the hit series Reacher, this action thriller follows Frances Neagley, a private investigator and former military colleague of Jack Reacher.

When she learns that a close friend has been killed in what appears to be a suspicious accident, Neagley becomes determined to uncover the truth, drawing on everything she learnt as a member of the army’s elite 110th Special Investigations Unit.

Maria Sten stars as Neagley, leading a cast that includes Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole. Alan Ritchson also puts in an appearance, guest-starring as Jack Reacher.