Andrey Santos proud to follow 'legend' Casemiro at Manchester United

Manchester United's move for Chelsea's Andrey Santos came as a surprise.

The Brazilian midfielder, 22, cost £48 million plus £2m in add-ons. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he started out at local club Vasco da Gama, breaking into the first team as a teenager before a 2021 move to Chelsea.

Sent on loan to Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg to get used to Premier League and European football, he returned to Stamford Bridge last season and began to feature more prominently in the first team.

United consider him to have an “amazing” football brain and think he has a bright future, most likely as the number six for the Brazil national team as well. Santos won his first international cap aged 18, but was not called up for the recent World Cup, in part because they chose Casemiro, a player he could help replace at United.

Santos has settled in easily at United and has been one of the best players during pre-season against opponents as varied as Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid and PSG in Gothenburg, Sweden, for Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

He’s robust, reads the game well and breaks up play. Coaches are impressed by what he does off the ball and his tackling. He needs to use this pre-season to get up to full fitness.

Santos is one of two new United midfielders alongside Belgium captain Youri Tielemans, 29. Following Casemiro’s departure at the end of last season and Manuel Ugarte’s serious injury at the World Cup while playing for Uruguay, combined with the extra demands of Champions League football, United wanted at least two new players in that department.

Mason Mount has impressed in midfield in the pre-season, but he’s been injury-prone since his move from Chelsea in 2023. Two-time Chelsea player of the year Mount was taken off against PSG after 20 minutes as a precaution when an opponent appeared to stand on his foot.

The transfer window is still open, and United are also looking at strengthening the left-back position with cover for Luke Shaw.

Signed from Aston Villa, Tielemans made his United debut as a substitute against PSG and linked up well with Bruno Fernandes. Tielemans is more attacking than Santos and always looked to play the ball forward. After the game, Santos spoke to journalists in English.

Q: How are you feeling about life at your new club?

A: I'm so happy in my new home, I feel so comfortable here. Today was another game and of course we want to win every single game, but this game was a little bit difficult. But now we must recover and then be ready for the next game [against Leeds at Croke Park on Wednesday].

Tielemans and Bruno returned. How was it to play with them?

We have a lot of players with quality. Bruno and Youri, it's the same, so world-class players. I'm so happy to be with them.

What do you think you can bring to this Manchester United team?

So, my qualities … I like and prefer playing more deep like a number six. I try to help my teammates without the ball and with the ball. I love to break the lines with passes.

How did you feel when Manchester United showed interest in you?

I was so happy in that moment when my agent called me. I told my wife and she said, ‘Yeah, we have to go!’ Manchester United is so big, so I'm so happy to be here and I want to win every single game and every single trophy possible.

Do you feel you have the skills and attributes to replace Casemiro in midfield?

Casemiro, it's for me, it's like a legend. Now he's gone out of United [and] I'm here and feel that I can do like Casemiro did in the last season. I'm here to do it.

How have your first weeks as a United player been?

My first week it's a little bit funny, you know, because you know when you change it's a new club. But since my first day I feel at home, so I think this is so important for me and for new players as well.

Chelsea are a big club, but is joining United almost a step up?

I know Chelsea is a big club as well, so I think, thank you for everything Chelsea did for me in my period there. But now Chelsea is gone, here is my home right now. And I want to be here for a long, long time and win so many trophies.

What are your objectives for this season as a team and as an individual?

When I talk about Manchester United, we talk about winning. So I think we must work hard every single day to try to win every single trophy possible. And like an individual, I have my goals, and I hope that I can work with my teammates with my goals and hope to win some trophies.