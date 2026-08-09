Fifa criticises 'concerted and ongoing effort' to oust Gianni Infantino

Fifa has warned against what it called a "concerted and ongoing effort" to undermine its president, Gianni Infantino.

The world governing body issued a statement on Saturday following allegations in the British media about Infantino's private life.

The Daily Telegraph claimed payments had been made by Uefa to a former employee following a romantic relationship with ​Infantino during his time as the European governing body's general secretary - allegations he has denied and that Fifa has rejected as unfounded.

This latest development came amid an increasingly bitter standoff over Infantino's ⁠leadership following the collapse of his efforts to sell off a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other ⁠tournaments.

Uefa, among others, has called for Infantino to resign, and prompted a crisis meeting in Morocco at which Fifa's leadership reaffirmed its support for the ⁠president.

Fifa did not identify those it said were seeking to undermine Infantino or specify which ​reports or ⁠allegations it was referring to.

"Those who do not have the support of Fifa's Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through Fifa's established democratic processes," Fifa said.

The statement added that recent reporting had included "unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims" concerning Fifa and its president, adding that it would challenge inaccurate or misleading reports "directly and vigorously".

Fifa said it would not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election of its president that was inconsistent with its statutes, democratic procedures and governance framework.

"The Fifa president was democratically elected by Fifa's member associations and continues to serve with their mandate," it said.

Following last week's meeting in Morocco, Fifa apologised to its ​211 member associations for mistakes in the handling of the proposal ‌and said its leadership had reaffirmed its ⁠full support for Infantino.

The fallout has cast a ​shadow over his bid to win another term at the Fifa Congress next March. ‌No clear candidate to challenge him has yet emerged.

Uefa has said it no longer has confidence in Infantino, while Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness called for him to resign on Friday, saying he no longer had the institutional trust required to govern Fifa.

But Infantino continues to enjoy substantial support among Fifa's 211 members. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously backed his leadership on Thursday, while South America's Conmebol rejected any attempt to oust him that did not ​involve a vote of all Fifa members.

Mexico's football federation (FMF) also backed Infantino, despite its regional confederation, Concacaf, having called for a "comprehensive reckoning" with his presidency.

"The FMF will neither recognise nor approve any process convened outside of that institutional framework," the Mexican federation said.