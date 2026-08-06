Uefa doubles down on Fifa boycott threat: Infantino apology 'changes nothing'

Uefa has reiterated its threat to boycott Fifa competitions if Gianni Infantino remains president of the beleaguered world governing body.

Infantino apologised to Fifa's senior leadership at a crisis meeting in Morocco on Wednesday. A press release was later sent out admitting “errors” but stating that the organisation was united behind Infantino's continued presidency.

The Swiss-Italian's current term runs until March 2027, when a new vote is scheduled to take place at the annual Fifa Congress, again to be held in Rabat.

Infantino is scrambling to save his job following severe criticism of his proposal to create a commercial rights entity handling Fifa competitions – including the World Cup – and sell 20 per cent of it to private investors.

The deal was expected to raise about $4.2 billion, but was almost immediately scrapped after a backlash from the wider football world.

Leading the way was Uefa, which said it had lost faith in Infantino's leadership and threatened a boycott of Fifa competitions. On Thursday, the European governing body issued another statement insisting that nothing had changed.

“Uefa’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to their non-participation in Fifa competitions,” the statement said.

“First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

“These conditions have not been met. In addition, Uefa made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino’s presidency. That position holds.

“Yesterday’s announcement that some people employed by the Fifa President (and whose careers depend on his favour) agree with him changes nothing.”

Conmebol breaks silence

Conmebol, the South American confederation had said little about the controversy. But on Thursday it said the situation should be put to the vote next March.

“Football belongs to everyone,” Conmebol's statement read. “Its future can only be built on the basis of respect for institutional governance, sound governance and the democratic procedures that represent Fifa's 211 Member Associations.

“On November 18, 2026, the deadline for submitting candidacies for the Fifa presidency will expire. Thereafter, the Fifa Congress will elect, through the votes of its 211 Member Associations, the person who will lead the organisation during the next term, including overseeing the organisation of the Fifa Centennial World Cup 2030.

“Accordingly, Conmebol will not support any action or procedure that disregards or departs from those institutional mechanisms.

“The Conmebol Council calls for preserving the unity of the football family, acting with institutional responsibility, strengthening dialogue and fully respecting the mechanisms of governance. Because, above all differences, football comes first.”

Relationship 'fundamentally broken'

Players' union Fifpro also released a further statement, issuing a set of desired reforms and saying confidence in Infantino “has now been fundamentally broken”.

“It cannot be rebuilt through carefully drafted statements, or internal reviews or promises to improve processes,” it said.

“Nor can it be restored simply by announcing governance and structural reforms that should always have existed.

“These reforms are now indispensable. But they are the responsibility of the future, not an absolution of the past.

“The players did not create this crisis. They will insist that football emerges from it with stronger institutions, stronger safeguards and leadership worthy of the trust the game demands.”

However, Infantino has the support of a number of national federations. Mexico and Argentina's football associations were the latest to throw their weight behind the world football chief, following on from the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) unanimous backing of Infantino's leadership.

The Asian Football Confederation said it "stood in solidarity" with Uefa and Concacaf, although a few of its 47 members, like Indonesia, Philippines, Qatar and UAE have backed Infantino, along with Morocco and Egypt.