'We expect more from the top' – Lisandro Martinez takes on Manchester United hierarchy

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez did not hold back as he criticised the club's hierarchy ​after ​their ​Champions League defeat to ⁠Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

United slipped to a 2-0 defeat, which means Michael Carrick's team have now gone winless for five consecutive games across competitions.

Martinez, however, attempted to highlight issues outside the pitch, stating that he ⁠expected greater investment to help ​the team compete at the highest level.

The Argentina international singled ⁠out director of football Jason Wilcox, saying United needed more signings to compete with their rivals.

“I expect more from ​our ⁠technical director. I have ‌to be honest. And also, as players, we ​have to do more,” Martinez told Amazon Prime.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

Atletico took the lead through Pablo Barrios inside the opening minute at the Metropolitano, before Ademola Lookman secured victory in the 79th minute, shortly after United defender Leny Yoro was sent off.

United are on three points in the Champions League league phase, having opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over ​Sabah FK. United are returning to the ‌Champions League after a ⁠two-season absence, having finished ​bottom of their group in their previous appearance ​in ‌the competition in 2023/24.

“We had a fantastic season last season ⁠and now we expect more from the top, from ⁠upstairs, to bring in more players to compete, because many teams have brought in many players as well,” Martinez added.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”

United, who are 13th in the Premier League, ​visit Leeds United on Sunday before travelling to Como for their next Champions League fixture on October 21.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney said Martinez's comments were unwarranted and could throw the dressing room into chaos.

“It is disrespectful to his teammates,” Rooney was quoted as saying by the BCC. “He is saying his teammates aren't good enough.

“Bruno [Fernandes] is the only one with any right to say that. Behind closed doors, it happens – but that interview isn't going to help.

“[Martinez] has tried to speak on behalf of the players but done it the wrong way.”

Lamine Yamal celebrates with Pedri and Eric Garcia during their Champions League win over Galatasaray in Istanbul. EPA Show caption: Lamine Yamal celebrates with Pedri and Eric Garcia during th…

Barcelona rally

Barcelona recovered well to defeat Galatasaray 4-1. Barca overturned a first-half deficit with Lamine Yamal supplying two assists.

Galatasaray went ahead as Alexey Batrakov scored in the 28th minute. The hosts thought they had doubled their lead through a Baris Yilmaz header, only for VAR to identify an offside ​in the build-up.

Joao Cancelo equalised just before half-time and Yamal then set up Fermin Lopez and Anthony ‌Gordon to score in the 50th and 53rd minutes. ⁠Karim Adeyemi completed the victory.

Also, Arsenal scored three times in seven minutes to defeat Lille 3-0.

Arsenal had to wait until the 64th minute for Jurrien Timber to break Lille's resistance from Noni Madueke's pass. Substitute Bukayo Saka then set up Eberechi Eze's goal before Kai Havertz supplied Saka for the ​third in the 71st minute.