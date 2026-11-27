Kuwaiti authorities have arrested two people, including a member of the ruling family, on drug-related charges after seizing narcotics and drug-trafficking equipment.

Officers seized 1.2 kilograms of hashish, 262 Lyrica capsules, 200 Tramal tablets, 100 Xanax tablets and 38 unidentified pills, the Interior Ministry said. “No one is above the law,” the ministry added.

The arrests were carried out by the General Department for Drug Control, part of the Criminal Security Sector, during an anti-narcotics operation, it added.

The suspects have been referred to the prosecutors' narcotics division after “all necessary legal procedures” were completed, the statement said.

In an unusually direct reference to a member of the ruling family, the ministry stressed that enforcement of the law applies equally to all citizens, including members of the royal household.

“These efforts come within the framework of our continuous commitment to strengthening the rule of law and applying it equally to everyone, including members of the ruling family, without discrimination or exception,” the statement said.

The ministry did not name the men or identify the ruling family member.

It is known that Lyrica, or pregabalin, has legitimate uses. Doctors may prescribe it to limit the abnormal brain activity that causes seizures, to block chemicals that lead to anxiety, or to ease nerve pain linked to diabetes and shingles.

But it has also become a popular recreational drug in the Middle East. Kuwait seized 15 million illegally obtained pills from a farm near the Saudi border in 2023.

Kuwait has intensified anti-drug operations in recent years as Gulf states seek to curb the trafficking and consumption of narcotics across the region.