An Indian film industry association has called for a ban on Netflix's first Pakistani original series, reigniting a debate over cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, an eagerly anticipated romantic drama featuring some of Pakistan's biggest stars, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.

Netflix released the official trailer on Tuesday ahead of the series' December 4 premiere.

In its appeal, the AICWA quoted a May 2025 advisory issued by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which called for streaming platforms operating in the country to stop carrying content originating from Pakistan.

The advisory was issued after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir and the subsequent military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Pakistani artists have effectively been banned from working and performing in India since 2016, when Indian film industry bodies announced a boycott following the attack in Uri, in Indian-administered Kashmir.

AICWA has also called for permanent legislation prohibiting Pakistani entertainment content in India, with penalties for those who violate the proposed restrictions.

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What is the AICWA and how influential is it?

AICWA is an organisation that advocates for workers' interests in India's film industry. It has frequently intervened in controversies involving Bollywood productions, including those featuring Pakistani artists.

Although the association has no statutory authority to ban films or television programmes, its campaigns can generate considerable publicity and put pressure on producers, distributors and exhibitors.

Has Netflix blocked content in individual countries before?

Netflix has yet to clarify whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will be available to subscribers in India. But it has previously restricted access to films and television series in individual markets in response to government demands.

In 2019, Netflix removed an episode of its political comedy series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj in Saudi Arabia following a request from authorities.

In 2021, the Australian spy drama Pine Gap was removed from Netflix in Vietnam after authorities objected to a map depicting China's disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea. Two episodes of the same series were also removed in the Philippines.

In 2022, the South Korean drama Little Women was removed from Netflix in Vietnam after authorities accused the series of distorting the history of the Vietnam War.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's Bollywood connections

Mahira Khan in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Photo: Momina Duraid Films Show caption: Mahira Khan in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Photo: Momina …

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, two of Pakistan's biggest stars, once enjoyed immense popularity in India.

The pair became household names across South Asia following the success of the 2011 Pakistani television drama Humsafar, which also found a devoted audience in India.

Fawad went on to establish himself in Bollywood, making his Hindi film debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in the 2014 romantic comedy Khoobsurat, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

He followed it with two commercially successful films in 2016 – the acclaimed family drama Kapoor & Sons, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The release of the latter became embroiled in controversy following the Uri attack, with protests against the inclusion of Pakistani actors in Indian films. The backlash effectively halted Fawad's burgeoning Bollywood career.

Mahira, meanwhile, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime drama Raees, a box-office success. However, she was unable to participate in the film's promotional activities in India amid the restrictions on Pakistani artists.

Both actors have continued to enjoy considerable success in Pakistan, reuniting for the 2022 blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, which became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Iqra Aziz Hussain and Aamina Sheikh in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Photo: Momina Duraid Films Show caption: Iqra Aziz Hussain and Aamina Sheikh in Jo Bachay Hain Sang S…

More than three years after it was first announced, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo marks a milestone for Pakistan's entertainment industry as the country's first Netflix original series.

The Urdu title loosely translates as “Gather together what remains”, although Netflix is releasing the drama internationally under the English title All the Love Our Hearts Carry.

Adapted from Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 novel of the same name, the series explores six interconnected love stories across three generations.

At its centre is Sikandar, played by Ahad Raza Mir, a Harvard-educated Pakistani lawyer living in Rome who is struggling to overcome a traumatic experience. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist with a troubled past of her own.

Their relationship forms part of a sprawling narrative that moves between Pakistan and Europe, exploring love, loss, family obligations and the lasting consequences of personal choices.

Fawad plays Mahmood, whose circumstances lead him back to his village, while Mahira plays Rahat, a woman whose romantic relationships appear complicated by unresolved feelings. Hania plays Kulsoom, another young woman navigating a troubled relationship.

The ensemble cast reads like a who's who of Pakistani television and cinema, also featuring Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Khushhal Khan.

The series is produced and directed by Momina Duraid, the Pakistani television powerhouse behind such popular dramas as Humsafar, Bin Roye and Yaqeen Ka SafarYaqeen Ka Safar, produced and directed the series

The production is a rare investment by the streaming giant in original Pakistani storytelling. Although Pakistani films and television dramas have previously featured in Netflix's catalogue, the platform has not developed a slate of Pakistani originals comparable to its extensive output in neighbouring India.

Netflix has not publicly disclosed the production budget for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is scheduled to be released in two parts, beginning on December 4.