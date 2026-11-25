Senegal were ​reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners on Tuesday after sport's highest ⁠court upheld their appeal against being stripped of the title, ruling that the referee's decision to resume ⁠the match was covered by the “field of play” doctrine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel ​set aside the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board's decision that had forfeited Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win and awarded Morocco a 3-0 result.

The CAF said in a statement it “respects the CAS ⁠award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it”.

The panel found that “the referee [Jean-Jacques Ndala of the Democratic Republic of Congo] did not commit any error of law”, CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said.

CAS confirmed the result of the January 18 final in Rabat as 1-0 to Senegal.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said the decision was a triumph for “sporting fairness” and that the “outcome of ⁠a match is determined solely on the field of play, under the protection of sports law”.

FSF President Abdoulaye Fall said the federation was ready to put the matter ​behind it ⁠and offered an olive branch to its Moroccan counterparts.

“The Court of ‌Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice for sport,” Fall said in a statement. “I wish to strongly reaffirm the bonds of brotherhood that unite us with the Royal Moroccan ​Football Federation (FRMF) and the Moroccan people.

“Senegalese football now looks firmly towards the future with confidence and enthusiasm in an Africa united around the values of sport.”

Why did CAS rule in favour of Senegal?

Senegal walked off the pitch for 14 minutes in the final after a penalty awarded against them late in regulation time. The players returned before the match resumed, Morocco missed the spot kick and Pape Gueye scored the winner in extra time.

CAS said the referee's decision to resume play fell within his sole authority, and that the effects of that decision were limited to the pitch.

Morocco's federation had argued that the referee's decision fell outside the field of play doctrine and that the walk-off breached Articles 82 and 84 of the Cup of Nations regulations.

Those articles apply only when a referee calls off a match permanently, the panel said, so did not apply here.

The panel acknowledged the referee made his decision under extreme tension but said that did not justify calling it “arbitrary.”

The panel also said that CAF had already sanctioned the FSF, Senegal's ​then-coach Pape Thiaw and players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr in separate disciplinary proceedings.

Can Morocco dispute the decision?

The FRMF said in a statement that it will contest the decision, alleging there had been contact between its Senegalese counterpart and CAS arbitrator Ulrich Haas in the days leading up to the verdict.

However, an FSF spokesperson told Reuters: “That is false. There was no telephone contact on Sunday or on any other day.”

CAS added: “Ulrich Haas strongly denies any direct contact at any moment with the parties involved in this procedure”.

The FRMF said it will “initiate all necessary legal ‌proceedings to challenge the CAS decision” after it complained about alleged ⁠contact made between FSF President Fall and CAS arbitrator Haas 48 hours before the ​ruling was issued.

It can do so by appealing to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, which is the only court with jurisdiction to hear the ​challenge.

French sports law expert Gerald ‌Simon chaired the CAS panel, with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich.

“There could ⁠only be one winner in this final, just as there could only be one winner in this legal process,” CAS's Reeb told reporters. “The law has spoken. ⁠I think we simply have to accept the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The team's [Senegal's] temporary withdrawal from the field was not followed by the abandonment of the match. If the referee had blown the final whistle, he could have done so, and perhaps things would have turned out differently. The CAS arbitrators considered that the referee was within his rights,” he added.

Mane wants to move on

Senegal striker Sadio Mane said he hoped the matter did not drive a wedge between the two nations. The Al Nassr forward was instrumental in persuading his team to return to the pitch in the final.

“I send a message ​of respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and the players of Morocco,” Mane said in a statement.

“They've done a great course and can be proud of it. I wish them all the best for the future. Senegal and Morocco are two brotherly peoples. May the passion of football continue to bring us closer.”