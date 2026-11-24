Manchester City are set to go up against a familiar friend and foe when Napoli visit the Etihad Stadium in the Uefa Champions League this week.

Likely starters in the Napoli engine room on Tuesday will be City legend Kevin de Bruyne and former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, with the pair back on their old stomping ground for the second season in a row.

Last year, De Bruyne and McTominay were both in Napoli's starting XI as City eased to a 2-0 win in the opening round of the league phase, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.

This season has been a struggle for Massimiliano Allegri's men so far, with Napoli currently eighth in Serie A, nine points off the top four and a whopping 14 behind leaders Lazio after 12 games.

It is an even worse story in the Champions League as Gli Azzurri sit 27th out of 36 teams, having lost three out of four games – including a 4-1 battering at Porto at the start of November – leaving them outside even a play-off spot for the knockout stages.

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There was some respite on Saturday when McTominay scored in the 73rd minute to earn Napoli victory for only the second time in six Serie A matches as they edged out Torino 1-0 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

McTominay, Serie A's player of the year in 2024/25 as Napoli won the scudetto under the stewardship of Antonio Conte, produced a thumping low finish into the bottom corner for his third league goal of the season.

The 28-year-old suffered a health scare at the start of the campaign when he had to undergo an operation to correct irregular heart rhythms, which saw him miss four matches.

The Scotland midfielder has barely missed a minute since his return after being eased back into action. “I’m feeling much, much better than what I was,” said McTominay during the recent international break, when he revealed that he needed to have his heart “shocked” during this summer's World Cup in North America.

“It [the operation] was something that needed to be done. In your career you have moments like that where things can take you a bit by surprise … I’m really happy to be back and playing football again.

“It was explained to me really well by the doctors at Napoli and my cardiologist in Manchester, so the process was really straightforward.”

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De Bruyne, meanwhile, is looking to build some consistency and momentum after a stalled start to life in Naples, having moved from City in the summer of 2024. The 35-year-old Belgian managed just 21 appearances across all competitions last season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

While De Bruyne has played every minute of Napoli's Champions League campaign, Allegri has been careful with the veteran's game time in domestic competition. De Bruyne started on the bench against Torino but came on for the injured Antonio Vergara after just 13 minutes, making it the sixth time he has appeared as a substitute in Serie A.

There have been reports that De Bruyne could leave the club in January, with the playmaker linked with a move to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Allegri was dismissive of such talk, saying: “There is no foot inside and one foot outside; he is an extraordinary player.

“Last year he was out for four or five months with an injury; he's not a kid. He did well for the national team, but he also did well with us. Sometimes perception makes you give a different opinion.

“He is a player of the highest technical quality; he has improved a lot in his physical condition, and he came from a long period of inactivity. We are very happy with him.”

On Monday, City manager Maresca – who was previously assistant to Pep Guardiola at the club – described De Bruyne as one of the finest talents he had ever worked with. “No doubt one of the best, not only personally but also for the history of this club,” said the Italian.

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“In the last 10 years, all the trophies the club achieved, Kevin was here and an important player. Top guy, polite, fantastic. It was a pleasure to work with him.”

De Bruyne's former club, meanwhile, are experiencing problems of their own. On Saturday, City were held to a home draw by Fulham, which at least ended a three-game losing streak but leaves Maresca's side six points shy of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

On the European front, City are well placed in the automatic qualification slots, having won three out of four with their only loss coming against back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain.

But Maresca made clear ahead of Tuesday's game that City are a work in progress, with Guardiola's 10-year reign having just come to an end in the summer. “It's not complicated, it's just a matter of getting to know each other,' he said.

“I need to understand who is the ideal one for these kinds of games, different kinds of games. It's not just midfield, we are trying with defensive players. We are trying to find the right solution.

“For me, it's part of the process; this is like a reset, a restart after 10 years with the same manager, same face, same words, same method. It's not easy to suddenly change.”