An Iranian singer and four members of her team were severely flogged by authorities on Monday, as part of a court sentence that reignited international criticism over Iran’s punishment of artistic activity and curbs on women’s freedoms.

Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, and her colleagues each received 74 lashes in the city of Qom, her lawyer Mostafa Nili told the Emtedad news outlet.

Ms Ahmadi, along with Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amir-Ali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari, reported to the sentence enforcement unit of the Qom prosecutor’s office where the sentences were carried out, Emtedad quoted Mr Nili as saying.

A court in Qom convicted the performers in June on charges of “hurting public decency” by publishing “vulgar and immoral content in cyberspace” in connection with a concert performed without an audience and broadcast online in December 2024.

Ahmadi and eight members of her production team were sentenced to 74 lashes each and barred from leaving the country or performing artistic activities for two years.

Their appeals were thrown out in September when an appeals court branch chief claimed evidence and arguments presented by lawyers were “insufficient”. It remains unclear if or when the other individuals’ sentences will be carried out.

In the video, which has been viewed 3.2 million times on YouTube, Ahmadi appears without a hijab, which Iranian law requires women to wear in public.

She also sings alone, which Iranian authorities have effectively banned women from doing since the 1979 revolution that brought the current clerical leadership to power.

In 2018, in an interview with female vocalist Sepideh Jandaghi, the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran said women in Iran were theoretically allowed to sing publicly in a choir or solo for female-only audiences, but even then faced major logistical and financial difficulties in organising concerts.

Following the confirmation that the flogging sentences had been carried out, Dadban, a group of volunteer lawyers outside Iran, said that lashes were not only a form of corporal punishment but also a form of torture and were unjustifiable on any criminal charge.

“The intentional infliction of physical pain and suffering upon an individual through state-sanctioned beatings constitutes cruel and inhuman treatment and, under international human rights standards, amounts to torture,” the group said in a statement published on social media.

The floggings come as human rights observers report an intensified crackdown on dissent in Iran. Authorities, using the cover of wartime conditions during the continuing conflict with the US and Israel to intensify suppression, have continued to arrest and execute people involved in previous rounds of anti-government protests, human rights organisations have said.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organisation has counted 737 executions this year, including those of three minors and 25 women.

Ms Ahmad’s 2024 concert was performed without an audience in Deyr-e-gachin caravanserai, an ancient trading post converted into a modern events venue in the desert outside the city of Qom.

Before the live-stream began, Ms Ahmadi’s YouTube page published a message in which she described herself as a “girl who wants to sing for the people I love”.

“This is a right I could not ignore; singing for the land I love passionately. Here, in this part of our beloved Iran, where history and our myths intertwine, hear my voice in this imaginary concert, and imagine this beautiful homeland,” the message read.