Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced a new tax applicable to companies that function as part of multinational groups or corporations.

The domestic minimum top-up tax (DMTT) is applicable on companies with recorded revenue of €750 million, or its equivalent in Saudi currency (3.08 billion riyals), in at least two of the four fiscal years preceding the fiscal year in which the tax applies.

The tax is not applicable to purely domestic companies that do not have branches outside the kingdom or do not belong to a covered multinational business group.

Minimum 15 per cent threshold

The DMTT applies when the effective tax rate falls below the established global minimum threshold of 15 per cent.

This threshold is in accordance with the two-pillar reform programme agreed by member states in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2021. The organisation set up a global minimum corporate tax to ensure large multinational enterprises pay a minimum 15 per cent tax on profits in each country where they operate.

The UAE has a similar top-up tax that has been in effect since 2025.

This percentage refers to the minimum effective tax rate on profit, and is not levied on the total revenue of the companies.