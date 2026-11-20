Gold is heading for its worst weekly decline in eight months as interest-rate fears, forced liquidation and bearish bets combine to intensify bullion’s sell-off, with investors increasingly betting on further declines.

Analysts warn prices could fall further before finding a floor. Spot gold dropped 2.7 per cent to $3,525.25 an ounce on Friday, after touching a 14-month low, and was down about 9.2 per cent for the week. Gold prices hit a record $5,515 an ounce in January.

A stronger US dollar and mounting expectations of another Federal Reserve interest-rate increase eroded demand for the metal.

“Gold is facing a perfect storm of macro headwinds and forced liquidation,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

A hawkish Federal Reserve has revived the dollar and pushed Treasury yields higher, creating a challenging environment for gold, which pays no interest and becomes less attractive when returns on other assets rise.

However, the sell-off is being amplified as investors rush to raise cash, selling assets – including gold – to meet margin calls amid a broad decline in global equities, especially technology stocks linked to the artificial intelligence trade.

Buying into IPO boom?

So, are investors liquidating gold assets to buy into the initial public offering IPO boom?

The surge in demand for high-profile AI listings, including Anthropic, could offer another competing destination for investor capital as gold loses momentum, according to analysts. However, there is little evidence yet of a direct rotation from gold into IPOs.

“The aggressive sell-off across global equities, notably the crowded AI trade, has forced investors to reduce leverage, meet margin calls and raise cash,” Mr Weston said. “Gold has become a source of liquidity rather than a destination for safety.”

Gold’s Friday slide reflects bearish forces that are now reinforcing one another, said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. “A hawkish Federal Reserve has revived the dollar, pressuring gold,” he said. "At the same time, the sell-off in AI-linked equities has prompted investors to raise cash across asset classes instead of driving them into havens."

The Fed’s message that inflation remains too high has prompted markets to price in an almost certain rate increase in December, with the possibility of further tightening in January and March, Mr Weston added.

Investors bet on further declines

The bigger concern is that selling pressure could have further to run.

Trend-following funds have already increased their short positions in gold, while exchange-traded fund investors have yet to capitulate, leaving the possibility of more selling ahead, Mr Valecha said.

Despite the aggressive decline since the onset of the Iran war, gold has struggled to find a durable bottom.

Options markets are also signalling a shift in sentiment. Investors typically pay a premium for call options on gold as insurance against macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks. That premium is now shrinking relative to puts, which protect investors against price declines.

But a sharp correction does not necessarily mean gold’s longer-term investment thesis has collapsed, but it marks a significant cyclical repricing after investors became heavily positioned for further gains.

“The options market tells the story best,” Mr Valecha said. "Investors usually pay more for gold calls than for puts because they buy them as insurance against macro and geopolitical shocks. That premium is shrinking.

Why isn’t gold acting as safe haven?

Gold’s traditional role as a safe haven has not been lost, but it is being overshadowed by the need for investors to raise cash during a period of market stress.

“Gold’s safe-haven characteristics haven’t disappeared, but they don’t operate in isolation,” Mr Weston said. "In periods of acute market stress, investors often sell what they can rather than what they want to."

Gold is being sold alongside equities and other risk assets, while the dollar is attracting defensive demand and higher Treasury yields are making bullion less attractive relative to interest-bearing investments.

“For buyers to return with conviction, I’d want to see three developments: a stabilisation in US real yields, a sustained pullback in the dollar and evidence that forced selling has largely run its course,” Mr Weston said. “Until then, geopolitical uncertainty alone may not be enough to restore gold's safe-haven appeal.”

How low could gold prices go?

With gold trading at about $3,525 an ounce, the immediate focus is whether buyers can defend the psychologically important $3,500 level.

A sustained break below that could expose the $3,400 to $3,300 region, where longer-term investors and physical buyers may begin showing greater interest, Mr Weston said.

Investors should wait for selling pressure to ease, volatility to moderate and, ideally, a reversal in the dollar and US real yields before concluding that gold has established a sustainable low, he added.

The shift suggests traders are increasingly positioning for further downside rather than simply unwinding bullish bets, Mr Valecha said.

Gold may, therefore, continue to fall more than it recovers, with any near-term rebound potentially proving temporary rather than marking a reversal in the trend.

Mr Valecha also sees stronger support potentially emerging closer to $3,500 an ounce, despite the risk that prices could fall further in the near term.

On the upside, bullion would need to reclaim $3,600 before moving towards $3,700. The former support zone of $3,800 to $3,850 could now act as resistance, Mr Weston said.

Gold's price action suggests it could remain under pressure in the coming days, with next week's US economic data likely to prove important.

For investors and jewellery buyers in the UAE, analysts advise adopting patience and a staggered approach to buying rather than committing all their money at a single price.

Gold’s immediate downside focus is around $3,500 an ounce, following the break below the previous support level, said Frank Walbaum, market analyst at Naga.com.

“A sustained move below this psychological level could expose the metal to further losses towards the $3,200 level,” he said.