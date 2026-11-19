Anthropic's debut on Nasdaq on Thursday marked a significant moment for the company and a major achievement for the artificial intelligence sector.

Shares in Anthropic were priced at $83 each, placing value for the company at about $1.5 trillion.

The company had about 980 million shares as trading began.

An additional private sector investment of $26 billion in Anthropic means that in total the company sold $107 billion in shares, breaking SpaceX’s IPO where that company raised $86 billion.

Demonstrators hold banners protesting against the Anthropic IPO at the Nasdaq in New York. Bloomberg Show caption: Demonstrators hold banners protesting against the Anthropic …

Anthropic’s chief executive and cofounder Dario Amodei struck an optimistic yet cautious tone during a speech delivered just before markets opened.

"Our customers, the world's most ambitious companies, nonprofits, and individual people, are already applying the intelligence we've built to stimulate economic growth," he said, before pivoting and acknowledging growing concerns about the potential for AI to create labour disruptions and lead to a spike in cybersecurity problems, among other worries.

"We discuss these risks not because we think they are inevitable and we are building anyway, but because we think they are avoidable, avoiding them depends on the choices made by the people building AI,” he said.

Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, reflected on Anthropic's blockbuster debut.

"At $83 per share, Anthropic is coming to market above its initial pricing range, but still below our $92 fair value estimate,” he said, while also pointing out that companies such as Anthropic are by no means bulletproof.

“Investors should not mistake a discount to fair value for an absence of risk,” Mr Khan added. “Anthropic will need to sustain rapid growth while managing the enormous cost of developing and running its models, and there is still considerable uncertainty around how the competitive landscape and economics of generative AI will evolve.”

Some analysts had believed its competitor, OpenAI, would beat it in going public because it was among the first to launch one of the first consumer AI products, ChatGPT, in 2022.

Anthropic was co-founded in 2021, when it consisted mainly of defectors from OpenAI who were concerned about their former company's approach to AI regulations and safety.

The company’s Claude AI tool and various other models gained in popularity, particularly in the corporate and government spheres.

Its ascent, however, has not been without controversy, especially as recent polling indicates increasing public concerns about the rise of AI.

Some researchers, elected officials and technology analysts have accused Anthropic of reneging on promises about regulation and safety guardrails.

On Wednesday, about 80 high-profile technology researchers, executives and academics called Anthropic reckless. They expressed concerns about AI's increasing ability to build new versions of itself in what has been called the “misanthropic statement”.

Turing Award laureate Judea Pearl, Future of Life Institute co-founder Max Tegmark and Centre for Humane Technology president Tristan Harris are among those to sign the document.

OpenAI is widely expected to stage its IPO next year. Anthropic has not yet responded to The National's requests for comment on this article.