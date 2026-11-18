At least 80 high-profile technology researchers, executives and academics have called Anthropic reckless before its much-anticipated initial public offering.

They have expressed concerns about AI's increasing ability to build new versions of itself, and have signed what is being called the “misanthropic statement".

“Anthropic warns that recursively self-improving AI could concentrate power and escape human control, yet races to build it first,” the message reads.

The signatories claim that the company, which makes its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, has in recent years undercut its own safety pledges and “lobbied for self-serving regulation".

“Anthropic is not a safe AI company and we must reject its reckless attempt to amass power in the name of the greater good,” the statement concludes.

Turing Award laureate Judea Pearl, Future of Life Institute co-founder Max Tegmark and Centre for Humane Technology president Tristan Harris are among those who have signed the document.

Since Anthropic's founding in 2021,it has been regarded by AI sector insiders and elected officials as leaning more towards caution, rules and protection for AI.

The company is still in the middle of a legal battle with the White House, which demanded that it eliminate some restrictions placed on its AI models used by the US Department of Defence.

Nonetheless, Anthropic has alienated some of those who once regarded it as a responsible player in the technology world.

“In public, their leaders warn of recursive self-improvement [RSI] creating uncontrollable systems that could cause human extinction within a decade,” renowned physicist Mr Tegmark said.

“But in private, they are pedal to the metal on RSI, driving the race and boasting to prospective investors that it is their 'competitive advantage'.”

He urged people thinking of investing in Anthropic's IPO to think twice before they risk “the lives of their loved ones".

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media reports suggest that Anthropic will make its debut on Thursday $83 a share.

The ticker symbol for the company will be ANT.