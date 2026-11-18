The full scale of Iran's cyber attacks on the UAE has been laid out by the country's cybersecurity chief.

The cyber attacks aimed to paralyse the electricity and water facilities, power stations, desalination plants and other critical infrastructure, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti told the World Police Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

There were up to 800,000 daily cyber attacks at the height of the conflict, with Dr Al Suwaidi identifying Iran as the main driver of the threats, The National reported in September.

“These organisations and networks had been working on their systems for years. They developed numerous attacks and artificial intelligence was used in many of these operations,” he said.

The attacks targeted infrastructure, institutions and individuals, with the broader objective of undermining public trust in the country's leadership and critical systems, he added.

He said the Iranians had “used a destructive malware, known as wipers, which erase data rather than simply locking systems and demanding ransom payments”.

“Different types of wiper malware were used in attempts targeting electricity, water, desalination, education and healthcare systems.”

The use of artificial intelligence agents had made it difficult to trace the origins of attacks, particularly when state actors or large organisations were involved, he said.

The Iranian attacks also involved attempts to spread extremist ideology and undermine national security through gaming platforms, social media, the dark web and online chat rooms.

There were up to 800,000 daily cyber attacks on the UAE at the height of the Iran war this year. Getty Images Show caption: There were up to 800,000 daily cyber attacks on the UAE at t…

The campaign also included attempts to manipulate public information and target individuals, said Dr Al Kuwaiti.

“Attackers sought to spread misleading information on social media, deceive passengers at airports and persuade people to pay money or change their flight arrangements through fraudulent methods,” he said.

Authorities also detected attempts to compromise home security cameras, CCTV systems on farms, and smart cameras and dashcams in vehicles.

The National also reported in September that technology experts were warning that hacking was “perfectly suited to Iran's geopolitical situation”. The warning came after it was reported that Iran had stepped up cyber attacks on the US.

In July, several US states acknowledged hacks on their water systems, which experts said had probably originated in Iran.

International co-operation was essential in identifying those responsible and strengthening the country's defences. “Our strength lies in our co-operation, our leadership and the people who live in this country, as well as our values, customs and traditions,” Dr Al Kuwaiti said.

“We will emerge stronger, and this is what we have witnessed during the crisis.”

In August, the UAE Cyber Security Council said national teams had detected and contained advanced, organised attacks against the aviation, energy and education sectors before they could disrupt vital systems. This followed attacks on financial institutions in July.

In May, the country launched the UAE Cyber Factory, aimed at strengthening the nation’s defences against such attacks. The programme was established by the council with its strategic partner CPX Holding.