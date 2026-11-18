UAE’s economy is projected to expand by 0.2 per cent this year amid easing of Iran war driven disruptions and recovery in oil production and other sectors, according to the International Monetary fund.

It is expected to grow 7.3 per cent next year.

“The UAE economy has demonstrated strong resilience to regional disruptions, supported by the authorities’ swift policy response,” Said Bakhache from the IMF said in a statement following conclusion of staff level visit to the UAE this month.

"Substantial public-sector and external buffers, a well-capitalised banking system, and targeted fiscal and financial-sector measures helped cushion the impact," from the conflict, he said.

The latest assessment is a marked improvement from 3.9 per cent contraction projected by the Washington based lender in October amid continued geo-political tensions in the region. It projected 7.7 per cent growth rate in 2027.

Oil production has also recovered, while trade, aviation and tourism are showing signs of gradual recovery supporting the growth of Arab world's second largest economy.