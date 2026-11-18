The UAE has regained its position as the country where people feel safest walking alone at night, with 96 per cent of adults saying they feel secure in their neighbourhoods, according to a Gallup report released on Wednesday.

The UAE topped the global rankings in 2025 for the first time since 2020, sharing first place with Singapore, which has led the world on the measure 12 times since Gallup began tracking perceptions of personal safety in 2006.

While the report's findings on the UAE predate the outbreak of the Iran war in February, separate Gallup surveys in 2026 found that perceptions of personal safety remained exceptionally high in the Gulf, with at least nine in 10 adults in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain saying they felt safe walking alone at night.

"The Gulf's high rankings are especially notable amid more recent conflict and instability in the Middle East," said Julie Ray, managing editor for world news at Gallup.

The UAE's score rose six percentage points from 2024, placing it ahead of other Gulf countries that also featured prominently in the Top 10, Gallup found.

Saudi Arabia ranked third globally with 95 per cent, followed by Kuwait at 93 per cent and Bahrain at 92 per cent.

Panoramic view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, showing the vast urban sprawl, bustling streets and modern architecture. Getty Images Show caption: Panoramic view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, showing the vast urb…

The findings underline the Gulf's strong performance on perceptions of personal security, despite wider regional instability and armed conflict.

Gallup's 2026 Global Safety Report found that 69 per cent of adults worldwide felt safe walking alone at night in the area where they lived in 2025. That was down from a record 73 per cent in 2024, but remained nine percentage points above the low recorded in 2014.

The global decline was relatively limited, with perceptions of safety improving or remaining stable in five of the world's seven regions.

The Middle East and North Africa recorded a score of 74 per cent, while Western Europe stood at 74 per cent and Asia-Pacific at 72 per cent.

Gallup's analysis of 114 countries found that personal perceptions of safety were more closely associated with national prosperity and homicide rates than with armed conflict.

People in wealthier countries generally reported higher levels of personal security, while perceptions were lower in countries with higher homicide rates.

At the other end of the rankings, Botswana was named the country where people felt least safe, with just 28 per cent saying they felt secure walking alone at night. It replaced neighbouring South Africa, which had occupied the bottom position for several years.

The report was based on nationally representative surveys of 143,620 adults aged 15 and older across 140 countries and territories in 2025.