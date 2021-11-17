UAE named world's safest country to walk at night in new global index

People feel safer while walking at night in the UAE than anywhere else in the world, an international survey has found.

According to Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report, the Emirates scored 95 per cent when it came to feeling safe about walking alone at night.

Norway was second on the index, with 93 per cent.

In the highest law and order index, the Emirates came second with a score of 93 points. Norway was ranked as the top country with 94 points.

“If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Gallup’s latest survey was based on people’s perceptions of their own security and trust in the rule of law.

The responses were collected throughout the first full year of the pandemic and through the first half of the second.

Top five countries with highest law and order index scores

Norway 94 UAE 93 China 93 Switzerland 93 Finland 92

Top five countries where people feel safest walking alone

UAE 95 per cent Norway 93 per cent China 91 per cent Slovenia 91 per cent Taiwan 89 per cent

In October, Georgetown University released its Women, Peace and Security Index and ranked the UAE the safest country for women to walk at night.

The index showed 98.5 per cent of women said they felt safe while walking alone in their neighbourhoods at night. Singapore came second at 96.9 per cent.

Earlier this year, a separate survey by Numbeo named Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world, with Dubai and Sharjah also in the top 10.