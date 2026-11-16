Usman Nurmagomedov offered career lifeline after Abu Dhabi hotel brawl: 'We'd love to work with him'

Nakisa Bidarian is no stranger to Dubai, but he had few opportunities to reminisce this past week as his company held one show and launched another in the space of a few hectic days.

Bidarian, formerly the UFC’s chief financial officer, founded MVP with business partner Jake Paul in 2021 and helped it become one of the fastest-growing promotional companies in combat sports.

They recently acquired the PFL and the MMA firm pitched up at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday for a major card. While in town, they announced Paul's own boxing comeback – an eight-round cruiserweight bout against Cedric Doumbe back at Coca-Cola Arena on Christmas Eve.

Bidarian, 48, first moved to Dubai when he was a teenager in 1992 and later spent more than four years working between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Iran-born Canadian sat down with The National to discuss Paul, his vision for MVP, and the Abu Dhabi hotel brawl between the Nurmagomedovs and UFC star Merab Dvalishvili.

Usman Nurmagomedov, jailed for six months for his part in the incident, was most recently employed by the PFL. Bidarian was speaking while Usman was jailed, but before his six-month sentence was confirmed.

Q: Tell us about MVP. What is the long-term vision for the company?

A: The long-term vision is to be the reference brand for combat sports for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. When we started the company, we had three priorities. Priority one was to be fighter first, and that means everything we do is of the mindset of: how are we doing right by our fighters, by our athletes who are the creators.

Priority two was to be Gen Z and Gen Alpha focused, so the next generation. And then priority three, which is a little odd for most people in combat sports, was to give a platform for women within the sport of boxing. In MMA, there's been a history of women being actively at the top [but] in boxing that hadn't existed, and over the past five years we've started to change that.

Nakisa Bidarian speaks to The National. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Nakisa Bidarian speaks to The National. Chris Whiteoak / The…

Q: Why is women's boxing so important to you?

A: When I was at UFC, we introduced women's MMA with Ronda Rousey, and in 2015, she was our biggest star, male or female, and there's not too many sports in the world where that's ever happened.

I think for a brief period of time, Serena Williams was the biggest star in tennis, male or female. Ronda Rousey was bigger than Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones in 2015 financially for us, revenue-wise. And so when I got into boxing, I noticed that all the old men within the sport didn't believe in the women, didn't see the opportunity, and now in a little bit over five years, we've become the reference brand for women within the sport.

We've put on the biggest events. We've made history for them financially. We've made history for them in terms of viewership, and we're continuing to invest there.

Q: Do you have plans to sign more male boxers and can you compete with established promoters?

A: So, I would say we've demonstrated two things. One, we're disruptors who have done things that are bigger, better, different than any promoter has in history. We brought boxing to Netflix; it didn't exist before MVP. We actually brought professional sports to Netflix. We were the first professional live sporting event on Netflix. When you think about what Jake Paul has done as a male boxer and using his attention and his scale to bring eyeballs to other fighters on the male side, we've been very deliberate about our investments because it's about what is your return on investment. When there's 10 people trying to invest in the same thing, prices go up, return goes down. And so we have signed 12 male boxers. We'll sign one or two more per year and grow gradually where we see real return. On the women's side, we have eight of the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters in the world, so we are the reference brand for the sport.

Amanda Serrano and Australian boxer Skye Falzon headlined an MVP show in Puerto Rico. EPA Show caption: Amanda Serrano and Australian boxer Skye Falzon headlined an…

Q: As for MMA, is the UFC untouchable, or can you eat into their market?

A: I think PFL has done an incredible job building an MMA roster that is only second to UFC. The UFC is the number one overall roster, but the UFC is at an inflexion point where you see a total irreverence for the fans and for the fighters. I saw an interview yesterday where a fan said something, and the head of the UFC literally said to the fan at the press conference, “Shut up”.

So when you're speaking that way to your fans, when you're speaking that way to the media, when there are articles around employees of that establishment saying they don't treat us fairly, that's the opportunity, that's the chance for us to come in, show that we're different, show that we approach the fighters and the fans and the media for that matter, because the media often gets scolded by the UFC for the questions they ask.

So, we think we're in a good position again; we're five years old as a company. We've done it independently, Jake and I, and we feel very good about the next five years.

Q: Jake has obviously done incredible things. What makes him special?

A: I think he's a kid who moved on his own to LA at age 17, became a multimillionaire at age 19 through making content. I met him when he was 23 years old, and he said he wanted to be a boxer, a rapper, an actor, a content creator, an investor, and I said like, that's great, but you can't do all things at all times.

Jake Paul will fight Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Jake Paul will fight Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve…

But the number one thing he said to me as soon as I met him was, I want to start a union for fighters because they don't get paid enough, and that goes back to being a creator. Creators are used to seeing the majority of the revenue come to them and so seeing that in that young man and that desire was different because most boxers or MMA fighters are very individualistic in their thinking because it's all about them. They have a short career, and they want to make as much money as possible. Jake has consistently asked, 'How do we grow others?' and that's been, you know, a real testament to our success.

Q: What is your reaction to the brawl between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi?

A: I think it's an unfortunate incident that is a poor reflection on them as individuals. It's a poor reflection on our sport, MMA or boxing, and it's, you know, it's a poor reflection for the UAE in terms of acting that way in a city that is really a place that focuses on peace and integration and safety. It just doesn't fit with the culture here, and I'm sure when you think about Usman and Merab, they're reflecting on that and hopefully the right steps are taken.

Q: Is Usman still a PFL fighter, or has he left the company?

A: He is not technically a PFL fighter, given he had his last fight. He is still under an exclusive negotiating window with us. Obviously, we're continuing to discuss with him and his team what the future looks like, and right now I think their focus is on the situation that occurred in Abu Dhabi. And when that gets cleared up, we'll re-engage.

Q: Is there any chance of re-signing him … you are continuing negotiations because you are determined to bring him back in?

A: Yes, look, we'd love to continue to work with Usman. Obviously, again, these events are something you never want to see. This is fight sports. There is a lot of testosterone. There is a lot of pride. I think if you look into the story of what happened, you could say this was good, this was bad, but you know … we want to focus on the fighter and focus on how do we continue to help him. He's a young man, [we want to help him] become a man who is amazing inside the ring and amazing outside the ring.