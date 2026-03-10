Francis Ngannou added to Ronda Rousey Netflix card

Francis Ngannou has been added to the May 16 Netflix card that will see Ronda Rousey make her MMA return when she takes on Gina Carano.

Netflix and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced ⁠Monday that former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will face Philipe Lins at the Intuit Dome in ⁠Los Angeles.

The announcement comes three days after Ngannou, 39, was released from his contract with the PFL, where he fought only once under the organisation's banner in three years after being released by the UFC.

His contract allowed Ngannou to compete in other combat sports, and ⁠he fought in lucrative boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, though he ultimately lost both. His ​lone PFL ⁠appearance came in October 2024, when he pulverised Renan ‌Ferreira into a first-round stoppage in Saudi Arabia to win the symbolic PFL Super Fights heavyweight championship.

The bout against Lins (18 wins, five defeats) will mark the Cameroonian's first MMA fight since that devastating win over Ferreira. It will be a professionally sanctioned heavyweight bout contested over five, five-minute rounds.

"While the world was busy talking, I was busy evolving," Ngannou (18-3) said in a statement. "Silence shouldn't be mistaken for absence – it's the sound of a predator closing the distance. Stepping back into the cage isn't just a return; it's a reclamation.

"My return to MMA demanded a stage that matched the scale of my ambition, and partnering with MVP to bring this event to Netflix ensures the entire world is watching. I am ready for this new chapter, and I cannot wait to entertain my fans again and remind the world exactly who I am and what I am capable of delivering on a ​highest stage."

Ngannou beats Ferreira - in pictures

Despite his inactivity, Ngannou is still regarded as one of the most fearsome heavyweights in all of MMA. He rose to prominence in UFC, going on a six-fight tear that included victories over former champions Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos, before he knocked out Stipe Miocic to claim the heavyweight title in March 2021.

A successful title defence over Ciryl Gane the following year proved to be his last in the UFC. He was released by the world's lead MMA promotion after a public falling out with president Dana White over a contract dispute.

He signed with the PFL in May 2023 in what was described as a "transformational deal".

Lins, 40, of Brazil, is a 2018 PFL heavyweight tournament winner ‌who said he is "grateful" for the ⁠opportunity to be part of the first ​MMA event on Netflix and the first MMA event for MVP. After ​earning a $1 ‌million grand prize in PFL, Lins signed with the UFC in 2020, where he earned ⁠wins over Ion Cutelaba, Ovince Saint Preux and Marcin Prachnio.

The event will be made ⁠available to the Netflix's more than 325 million members at no additional cost.

The headline bout will be Rousey (12-2) against the trailblazing Carano (7-1) at 145 pounds. The contest is a five-round bout with standard five-minute rounds.

Rousey, 39, ​retired from MMA in 2016 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018. She later competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2018-2022. Carano, 43, retired from MMA following her loss to Cris Cyborg in 2009 and tried her hand as an actress, appearing in films such as Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool.