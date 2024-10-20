Francis Ngannou dedicates PFL Super Fights heavyweight title to late son Kobe

An emotional Francis Ngannou made a triumphant return to MMA early on Sunday morning in Riyadh and dedicated his PFL Super Fights heavyweight belt to his late 15-month-old son Kobe. The former UFC champion was in tears after stopping Renan Ferreira by TKO in the first round in the ‘Battle of the Giants’ main fight at the Mayadeen in Riyadh on Sunday. Ngannou's son <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/04/30/fighters-rally-around-francis-ngannou-after-death-of-his-15-month-old-son/" target="_blank">Kobe passed away in April</a> due to a malformation in his brain. “I just want to say please, remember my son, remember my son Kobe. I dedicate this one to him as his father,” Ngannou said after a fight that lasted three minutes and 32 seconds. “I only took this fight because of him, I wanted to fight for him and I have done it. I hope they (fans) can remember his name because without Kobe, we wouldn't be here tonight. I wouldn't have fought. “Thank you everyone for coming. Thank you to everyone for having us here. The people here are very lovely. I think you guys are more than fans in the 10 days I have been in Saudi. What I can call it in another way, family.” Ngannou, competing in his first MMA bout since January 2022, went on the offensive from the outset. He had Ferreira on the canvas with a takedown and landed some heavy blows. He then rolled over his Brazilian opponent to pound him with his left hand before the referee intervened to prevent further punishment. After the stoppage, the 38-year-old Cameroonian sat in tears by Ferreira's side while he was receiving treatment. The victory marked Ngannou's first appearance for the Professional Fighters League since making his high-profile switch to the promotion in May last year. During the time in between, the heavyweight star made a brief, and lucrative, foray into boxing with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/10/29/fury-turns-focus-to-usyk-after-surviving-huge-scare-against-ngannou-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">bouts against Tyson Fury</a> and Anthony Joshua, also in Riyadh. “I think my next move in combat sports is all dependent on me, how I feel, how I deal with my life right now," Ngannou said. "I always thought I still had a lot to give in combat sports and hopefully I keep thinking that way. “Last thing I want to ask for is, I know that this life is not about wealth, it is not about money, it isn't even to an extent about you, [for me] it is about Kobe.” While the headline fight at the ‘Battle of the Giants’ had a quick ending, it was the co-main event that provided the fans at the Arena all the action and excitement on the night as MMA legend Cris Cyborg challenged for Larissa Pacheco's Super Fights featherweight title. Cyborg was awarded the unanimous decision to add the PFL Super Fights belt to her illustrious collection which includes titles with Bellator, UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce Championship. Cyborg and Pacheco both suffered heavy punishment and cuts above their left eyes. “Larissa fights really hard. She's a really good fighter. It's a pleasure for me as I make the older generation fight for the new generation,” Cyborg said. “I'm really happy to be here. Stay forever, but Saudi Arabia, you guys do much more for me. I appreciate it, I'm proud of you for providing an opportunity for me.” Cyborg, 39, is completing two decades as an MMA pro and was taking on an opponent nine years her junior. “I work really hard," she added. "I'm really happy and thankful to have more true fights, I'm going to defend this title. Let's go!” With two fights left of her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/18/cris-cyborg-aims-to-continue-legacy-tour-by-adding-pfl-title-to-collection-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">self-described legacy tour</a>, the sole women’s MMA grand slam winner said her next appearance will likely be in Dubai in February, indicating the PFL’s plans to extend its reach across the region. In the Bellator middleweight title contest, Johnny Eblen won a unanimous decision over Fabian Edwards in a rematch to stretch his unbeaten record to 16. The American, who knocked out Edwards 21 seconds into the third round in September last year, was taken distance by the Briton in their second fight. Eblen dominated the first four rounds and was tiring in the fifth as Edwards finished strongly. Fighting an hour past midnight in Riyadh, Ebden said he felt the time difference had a telling effect towards the end of the contest. “I kind of feel it a little bit in the final round. It's a seven-hour time difference from where I'm at in South Florida, so I had to come out about 10 days early. I think I need to come out a little earlier next time,” he said. Paul Hughes celebrated his PFL debut with a stunning split decision over AJ McKee in a lightweight contest. “That was not one of my best performances. I looked alright. I was completely gassed out that first round,” said the Irishman. “I didn't have the best raining camp. I was just messed. I tried to put that out of my mind, but never. But these stages are so tough, and I say it should be my last one.” <b>Heavyweight Super Fights title</b><br/>\nFrancis Ngannou bt Renan Ferreira (TKO – Round 1)<br/>\n<b>Women’s featherweight Super Fights title</b><br/>\nCris Cyborg bt Larissa Pacheco (Unanimous decision)<br/>\n<b>Middleweight Bellator title</b><br/>\nJohnny Eblen bt Fabian Edwards (Unanimous decision)<br/>\n<b>Featherweight</b><br/>\nZafar Mohsen bt Husein Kadimagomaev (Unanimous decision)<br/>\n<b>Lightweight</b><br/>\nPaul Hughes bt A.J. McKee (Split decision)<br/>\n<b>Bantamweight</b><br/>\nTaha Bendaoud def Tariq Ismail (Submission – Round 3)<br/>\n<b>Lightweight</b><br/>\nIbragim Ibragimov def Nacho Campos (Unanimous decision)<br/>\n<b>Featherweight</b><br/>\nMakkasharip Zaynukov def Dedrek Sanders (Unanimous decision)<br/>\n<b>Featherweight</b><br/>\nRaufeon Stots def Marcos Breno (Submission – Round 3)