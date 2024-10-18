Cris Cyborg aims to continue 'legacy tour' by adding PFL title to collection in Riyadh

There are some striking similarities between the two main events at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/15/ngannou-v-ferreira-all-you-need-to-know-about-pfls-battle-of-the-giants-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">PFL’s Super Fights Championship</a> “Battle of the Giants” fight card in Riyadh, on Saturday. The main bout sees former UFC kingpin Francis Ngannou and PFL champion Renan Ferreira clash in a heavyweight title battle. Just before, the co-main is an all-Brazilian featherweight contest between Bellator champion Cris Cyborg and the PFL belt-holder Larissa Pacheco. Cameroonian Ngannou is returning to the cage for the first time in 33 months in what will be his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/16/francis-ngannou-calm-focused-and-ready-ahead-of-long-awaited-pfl-debut-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">much-anticipated PFL debut</a>, while Cyborg is fighting in MMA for only the second time since April 2022l. Both star names have taken time out to test their skills in the boxing ring. Pacheco, like Ferreira, has risen from humble beginnings in Brazil and is on a 10-fight winning streak in the promotion, a successful run that began when she stopped Julija Pajic after 51 seconds in May 2021. Cyborg certainly has the experience, after almost 20 years as an MMA pro, and arrives with an impressive 27-2 career record that includes 21 knockouts and a submission. However, at 39, she is nine years older than Pacheco, who is 23-4 after winning a unanimous decision over Russian Marina Spivac last November. She has 11 knockouts and eight submissions. Cyborg is widely regarded as one of the all-time great female fighters who has won UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta and Bellator titles and she will be aiming to add the PFL Super Fights belt to her collection. “Every time somebody steps in to fight me, for sure, they have some challenge to bring for me because this is a big series,” Cyborg said at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday. “I train with discipline. I am aware she is a dangerous fighter and I have 25 minutes to keep the plan and get the victory.” Cyborg has fought almost every top female MMA fighter. Having completed two decades in the business, she is on one of the final stops of her self-styled "legacy tour". “First, I want to say thank you to all the people in Saudi Arabia. I feel very blessed to be here,” Cyborg said. “I've been waiting and am excited for this fight. It's going to start the legacy tour. If I win, I go into the next. I have three fights left. I'm telling my fans, come watch the fight. “I'm going to complete two decades in fighting. I feel very blessed to be here, and for 20 years, and I'm going to fight for another belt. It's amazing.” Cyborg felt the time she spent in boxing will be useful ahead of the PFL Super Fights, adding: “To spend time training in boxing and feature in two fights was better than doing nothing. By doing that, I think I have kept myself in good shape going into this fight. “It was something different that I would usually do in MMA. In boxing there is a lot to learn and helped me improve on my footwork, striking, avoiding a strike, and a lot of other things. I’m ready and feel great going into this fight.” Pacheco has had an amazing journey in MMA from her humble origins and sees the Super Fights title as a big opportunity to further elevate her career. “Definitely, to become a legend I need to beat a legend,” Pacheco said. “What I've already accomplished, people already treat me differently on what I have already accomplished, but definitely a victory over Cyborg will put me on a different platform to where I am in the sport.” The Ngannou versus Ferreira bout has sent waves around the MMA world as a mega heavyweight showdown. The Cyborg-Pacheco fight is not far behind.