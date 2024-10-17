Renan Ferreira happy to be flying under the radar for PFL showdown with Francis Ngannou

While all eyes will be on Francis Ngannou, one of the most recognisable MMA fighters in the world, during Saturday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/15/ngannou-v-ferreira-all-you-need-to-know-about-pfls-battle-of-the-giants-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Professional Fighters League (PFL) heavyweight title bout</a>, his opponent in the “Battle of the Giants” show at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh - Renan Ferreira - is quietly planning his challenge. Ferreira enters the contest without much fanfare despite being a PFL champion. According to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/26/francis-ngannou-relishing-return-to-mma-action-against-renan-ferreira-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Ngannou</a>, the 6’8” Brazilian is a heavily underrated fighter and not to be taken lightly. “I think he's by far the fastest and the best striker, maybe the best striker in the heavyweight division globally right now. That's just my opinion, so for me he represents a lot from a fighter’s perspective,” Ngannou had told <i>The National</i>. Those comments must be music to the ears of Ferreira’s camp ahead of the heavyweight clash. “Coming into this fight, I have lot of energy, a lot of anxiety, and I really worked hard for this moment,” Ferreira said through a translator in a media roundtable at the Fifa World Cup Exhibition Centre in Riyadh. “I wish this to be a great fight. And for me, it's all about getting this anxiety out and transforming it into good positive energy. “It’s not unusual for any fighter to go through the uncertainties and the emotions before a fight of this magnitude but when taking the positives, it’s a great environment to be in one of the biggest heavyweight fights.” Ferreira arrives in Riyadh with four victories under his belt since June 2023, the last being a TKO over Ryan Badar in the PFL versus Bellator champions contest in February. “I came to the PFL versus Bellator fight after three fights in five months from June to November and my body was tired,” he said. “I needed to take a break. So I went back to Brazil, and then three months, I had to go to a very intensive camp and now here I am in good shape and ready for the fight night. “It would be a fight with special flavour because a victory over an undisputed world heavyweight champion means a lot for me. So, definitely it is something that will be very important for me to win.” Ferreira thinks Ngannou’s absence from MMA for over nearly three years - to feature in a couple of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/10/29/fury-turns-focus-to-usyk-after-surviving-huge-scare-against-ngannou-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">high-profile boxing matches</a> - is unlikely to lessen his impact upon his return to the cage. “Francis is a great athlete and he's been in MMA for a long time as well. So, I have true and a great respect for him,” Ferreira said. “Obviously he's a great champion and his return to the cage isn’t a big deal. I don't feel that at all. Obviously, he's a great champion. I think I can give him a great fight and I am just happy to be here.” A black belt in jiu-jitsu, Ferreira comes from a humble background. He worked as a security guard and a construction worker before joining jiu-jitsu training at a social project for children from low-income families in Brassillia in 2013. His life changed three years later when he moved to Rio de Janeiro to pursue martial arts full time. “That was God’s work and I’m ever thankful for it, and now to be here in one of the biggest MMA platforms,” Ferreira said. “I feel it. It’s going to be a great fight, a big one. God is mainly behind the scenes. It was not easy to get here and be in this place. I'm even more proud to be a Brazilian athlete with a Brazilian base. “This is a source of joy, a source of happiness for me. This is what moves me and makes me give my best in this game. I'm very proud and very glad. I thank God for the opportunity that I'm having here. “I'm just very happy to be here after all this struggle and this work to be in this sport. I'm just super grateful, super happy.”