Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout. AP
Sport

Combat Sports

Is Mike Tyson v Jake Paul a multi-million-dollar heist or dangerous and irresponsible?

Paul, the influencer-turned-fighter, is set to face long-retired former heavyweight champion in Texas

Andy Lewis

November 15, 2024

