Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul as they weigh in ahead of fight

Former heavyweight world champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/08/04/mike-tyson-joins-forces-with-francis-ngannou-for-saudi-boxing-clash-with-tyson-fury/" target="_blank">Mike Tyson</a> set the stage for an explosive clash with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/02/jake-paul-on-pfl-super-fight-championship-in-riyadh-hosting-events-in-uae-and-mike-tyson/" target="_blank">Jake Paul </a>as he struck the social media influencer-turned-boxer in the face during Thursday's weigh-in ahead of their showdown in Texas. The legendary Tyson, 58, is returning to the ring for his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/13/mike-tyson-v-jake-paul-a-multi-million-dollar-heist-or-dangerous-and-irresponsible/" target="_blank">first professional fight in 19 years </a>against social media star Paul in the highly anticipated showdown at AT&T Stadium that will be streamed on Netflix on Friday. Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds, approached Paul and immediately slapped the 27-year-old in the face before walking off stage, saying: "Talking's over." Paul, who turned to boxing four years ago and is heavily invested in combat sports, promised to defeat Tyson, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts. "He's angry, he's an angry little elf," said Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds. "It's personal now." The fight has generated tremendous buzz and is the first live boxing match that Netflix has aired as the streamer with more than 280 million subscribers makes inroads into the sports arena. Tyson is reportedly being paid $20 million for Friday's officially sanctioned bout in Texas, which will be comprised of eight two-minute rounds with the fighters wearing large 14oz gloves. However, not many are convinced about the contest. The match has divided opinion across the boxing world, with many prominent figures decrying the prospect of Tyson lacing up his gloves nearly 40 years after his professional debut and 19 years after his last officially sanctioned fight. British promoter Eddie Hearn called the bout "dangerous, irresponsible and disrespectful to boxing". "Twenty years ago, Mike Tyson retired from boxing, and was shot to pieces, right? I mean, completely shot," Hearn said this week. "If anyone thinks that Mike Tyson should be in a ring at this age, you either have absolutely no emotional feelings towards the man, or you're an idiot. It shouldn't be happening." Hearn's rival promoter Frank Warren echoed the sentiments. "Mike Tyson is 58 years of age and he shouldn't be fighting," Warren said after the bout was announced. "It's as simple as that. "Anyone with an ounce of brains knows that it is ridiculous. You can be on a motorway stuck in a traffic jam and you get to the end of it and all it is is people who have stopped to look at a crash - and that's what this is." Tyson retired from boxing after losing to Kevin McBride in 2005, saying he didn't have anything left to give the sport. He last fought in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr with no fans during the pandemic in 2020. A fight originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed when Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight. Tyson said in a documentary chronicling the preparations for the fight that he lost 26 pounds in the process of recovering. Promoter Nakisa Bidarian, who co-founded Most Valuable Promotions with Paul, said Tyson was cleared medically weeks ago. Bidarian sidestepped a question of how concerned he was for Tyson's health. "I’m nervous for both men,” Bidarian said. “The reality is Jake’s never been hit by someone like Mike Tyson flush on the chin. And Mike hasn’t fought someone like Jake for a very long time. That’s what makes this interesting.”