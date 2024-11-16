Social media star Jake Paul takes on former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson during their bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night, November 15, 2024. AFP

Sport

Combat Sports

Jake Paul salutes 'GOAT' Mike Tyson after unanimous win in heavyweight clash

Social media star-turned-prizefighter eases past ageing former world champion in Texas

The National

November 16, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today