Jake Paul salutes 'GOAT' Mike Tyson after unanimous win in heavyweight clash

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/15/mike-tyson-v-jake-paul-fight/" target="_blank">controversial return to boxing </a>ended in expected fashion as Youtuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul cruised to victory by unanimous decision in Texas on Friday night. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/15/mike-tyson-jake-paul-slap/" target="_blank">much hyped clash </a>between the 27-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/02/jake-paul-on-pfl-super-fight-championship-in-riyadh-hosting-events-in-uae-and-mike-tyson/" target="_blank">social media star Paul</a> and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. However, the fans were left largely disappointed as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/08/04/mike-tyson-joins-forces-with-francis-ngannou-for-saudi-boxing-clash-with-tyson-fury/" target="_blank">Tyson</a> showed his age and was never able to go on the offence against his younger opponent, landing just 18 punches to Paul's 78. Paul won by big margins on all three cards – 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. Paul used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round. Tyson looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight. The legendary boxer wore a knee brace and even though he never mounted much of a challenge, he did enough defensively to avoid taking any serious damage. As the contest wore on, Paul took time to bow in respect to Tyson before the bell sounded in the eighth round. "First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honour. Let's give it up for Mike," Paul said after embracing Tyson following his win. "He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT, he's a legend. I'm inspired by him and we wouldn't be here today without him. "This man is an icon and it's just an honour to be able to fight him. He's obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet; it was really tough like I expected it to be." Tyson, meanwhile, said he was satisfied with his performance despite the one-sided nature of the defeat. "I came to fight," he said. "I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself... I'm just happy with what I can do." Tyson had fought with a brace on his right knee but said it had not impacted his performance. "I can't use that as an excuse. If I did I wouldn't be in here," he said. Tyson also lauded the fighting ability of his opponent, who has successfully parlayed a career as a popular Youtuber and content creator into a string of lucrative boxing contests such as Friday's event. "He's a very good fighter," said Tyson, who refused to rule out the possibility that he might even fight again. "I don't know. It depends on the situation," said Tyson. Pressed on whether Friday was his last fight he added: "I don't think so." Tyson was reportedly paid $20 million to sign up for Friday's contest, which came 19 years after his last officially sanctioned professional bout, a defeat to Irish journeyman Kevin McBride in 2005. Paul (11-1) said he can now fight anyone he wants, possibly even Mexican Canelo Alvarez, after being the main attraction in the mega event that brought out a star-studded crowd and 72,300 fight fans to the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. "This is the biggest event, over 120 million people on Netflix. We crashed the site, The biggest boxing gate, $20 million, in US history, and everyone is next on the list."