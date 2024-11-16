Netflix viewers complain about technical issues during Mike Tyson v Jake Paul boxing match

Netflix viewers trying to catch the much-hyped <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/15/mike-tyson-v-jake-paul-fight/" target="_blank">Mike Tyson v Jake Paul</a> boxing match were left disappointed and angry after technical problems on the platform made the live event difficult to watch. The streaming giant was showing a live combat sport for the first time, but fans were left struggling to even watch the undercard before the main event, which Paul won on a unanimous points decision. Viewers took to social media to complain about problems, which ranged from buffering and audio to the service crashing completely. <a href="http://downdector.com/" target="_blank">Downdector.com</a> shows a massive power cut just when the main event was about to begin, peaking when about 92,200 users reported Netflix as being down. The eight-round fight had generated huge interest. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/08/04/mike-tyson-joins-forces-with-francis-ngannou-for-saudi-boxing-clash-with-tyson-fury/" target="_blank">Tyson</a>, 58, was returning to the ring for his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/13/mike-tyson-v-jake-paul-a-multi-million-dollar-heist-or-dangerous-and-irresponsible/" target="_blank">first professional fight in 19 years </a>against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 27, in the highly anticipated showdown at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Texas. “It was tough like I expected it to be,” Paul said after being declared the winner. “He’s exactly what I thought. One of the greatest to ever do it. He’s an icon and a legend.” Tyson's last professional fight was in 2005, but he has competed in a series of exhibition fights, with his most recent being against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020. The former heavyweight world champion said: “I’m really happy. He was a good fighter and well prepared. I didn’t prove anything to anyone. Just to myself.” Asked about a knee brace that he wore for the fight, Tyson said: “I can’t use that as an excuse or wouldn’t have been in there.” Tyson had set the stage for an explosive clash when he slapped Paul in the face during Thursday's weigh-in before walking offstage, saying: “Talking's over.” Paul, who turned to boxing four years ago and is heavily invested in combat sports, promised to defeat Tyson. “He's angry, he's an angry little elf,” said Paul. “It's personal now.” Tyson was reportedly being paid $20 million for the officially sanctioned bout.