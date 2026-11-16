Dana White's UFC fighter loan system faces scrutiny after RAF Abu Dhabi brawl arrests

Dana White has built a global sporting empire on the backs of fighters who are as adept at selling a fight outside the octagon as they are at winning one inside it.

But the UFC president may be discovering that when his stars step outside the organisation, the theatre of pre-fight promotion can spill over into something altogether more serious.

White has been happy to see some of his biggest names compete on Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling cards. But a series of ugly confrontations, culminating in last week's extraordinary scenes in Abu Dhabi, could force him to reconsider.

Initially, letting his MMA fighters compete on RAF wrestling cards made sense. There's no striking involved, so the risk of serious injuries and concussions is greatly reduced. It keeps athletes active in between fights and exposes them to a new audience.

However, the violent scenes in Abu Dhabi last week may have pushed White and the UFC into a rethink.

To recap, Merab Dvalishvili, the former UFC bantamweight champion, was ambushed by a group led by fellow MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel ahead of his appearance at RAF Abu Dhabi.

Police made 10 arrests. The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court subsequently convicted eight of those involved, with Dvalishvili and his accomplice, Saba Lazishvili, fined Dh50,000 each and released.

Usman Nurmagomedov and seven others, including his older brother Umar, received six-month prison sentences and fines of Dh300,000. They will be deported after serving their sentences.

Footage of the attack went viral. Two of those convicted were jailed after publishing footage of the brawl.

It was bad for everyone involved, not least the Nurmagomedovs. Usman was in talks to sign with the UFC after becoming a free agent following the expiration of his PFL contract. Umar was already on the UFC roster. It is hard to see how either has a future in the organisation.

It followed another high-profile brawl involving two of White's star UFC names at the pre-fight press conference ahead of RAF 14 last month.

On that occasion, Arman Tsarukyan tried to get at Dillon Danis, a rent-a-gob jiu-jitsu practitioner who likes to antagonise his opponents with racial slurs and provocative statements.

Danis wore a T-shirt that depicted Khamzat Chimaev, another stud in the UFC stable who was sat in the front row, in a less than favourable light. A melee ensued before security got control of the situation.

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That was spillover from Danis' loss to Chimaev at RAF 10. The UAE combat star pinned Danis in 44 seconds and kicked him up the backside as he lay on the mat after the referee's whistle, resulting in members of both teams storming the stage.

On Sunday, White was asked if the UFC was reconsidering loaning their fighters out to the RAF following a spate of incidents.

"It's crazy. I mean, they must like it for this to happen all the time," White said, shaking his head.

His frustration is understandable. A deal for Usman, the undefeated PFL lightweight champion and a genuine star, looks dead in the water. His brother Umar, a former world title contender at bantamweight, is unlikely to fight again until at least the back end of 2027, if he is retained at all.

Dvalishvili, the former UFC bantamweight champion, was lucky to suffer only cuts and bruises to his face following the attack. That he competed at RAF Abu Dhabi this past Saturday – and then called for Usman and his associates to be immediately released – is a testament to his character.

It's important to acknowledge that the UFC does RAF a favour in loaning out its fighters to compete against genuine world-class wrestlers and Olympians. It elevates RAF, something CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein acknowledges.

But from White's perspective, the CEO of a multibillion-dollar company doesn't want his fighters involved in violent altercations unless they are in the confines of a UFC octagon.

It also seems a bit rich that a man happy to let flames be fanned to sell a fight in his own organisation objects to it being done in others.

Fighters taking it to each other ahead of fights or at press conferences is nothing new, and certainly not in the UFC.

Conor McGregor specialised in it. Before his first fight with Nate Diaz in 2016, he and his camp exchanged insults and threw water bottles and cans at each other as the event descended into mayhem.

The Irishman and his entourage attacked a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov – the trainer and cousin of Usman and Umar – and other fighters at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 299.

The incident left several fighters injured and became one of the defining moments in UFC history. The rivalry culminated in a post-fight brawl after Khabib submitted McGregor at UFC 229.

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During a promotional press conference ahead of UFC 178, light-heavyweight rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier went head-to-head before Jones shoved Cormier. Both fighters started swinging, knocking over the promotional backdrop and sending security scrambling.

The UFC has long profited from fighters who are prepared to push boundaries, trade insults and occasionally get physical before they compete. White knows better than most that confrontation sells.

But when the same combustible personalities are allowed to operate outside his own carefully controlled environment, the consequences can be rather less convenient. He cannot have the spectacle without accepting that sometimes the flames he has helped fan will burn beyond his control.