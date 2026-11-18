The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost over – and the first critics to play it say it has been worth it.

Rockstar Games' follow-up to 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5 has received a wave of glowing reviews ahead of its release on Thursday with several outlets awarding the game a perfect score. At the time of writing, the game has a critic score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 147 reviews.

The game returns players to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, now part of the larger state of Leonida. At its centre are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a couple whose attempt to make a better life draws them into a criminal conspiracy.

GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Players in the UAE can access it when the game unlocks in their account's registered region at midnight.

What critics love

Leonida offers plenty to do between its heists and car chases. Players can go fishing, work out at the gym, dance at a nightclub or simply take in the sights – and, according to critics, it can be easy to lose hours doing just that.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the two playable characters at the centre of Grand Theft Auto 6. Photo: Rockstar Games Show caption: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the two playable character…

Game Informer editor-in-chief Matt Miller, who scored the game 10/10, describes a world full of small events and distractions, from traffic accidents to suspicious characters watching players approach a cash machine. Its ordinary activities, he writes, can be as compelling as its illegal ones.

IGN's Luke Reilly spent more than 120 hours with the game and says he is still finding new details in its characters, vehicles and animations.

“Exquisitely detailed, endlessly ripe for experimentation, and uncompromisingly engineered, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the single most impressive video game I have ever played,” he writes, awarding it a 10/10.

TechRadar gaming and streaming editor Rob Dwiar singles out the systems governing police pursuits: witnesses, security cameras and the player's clothing or vehicle can all influence how officers search for them. After spending almost 100 hours with the game, he gives it five stars and calls it “a generational release in video games”.

In the The Washington Post's four-star review, Gene Park is impressed by the behaviour of the people who populate Leonida. A routine shopping trip can become an unpredictable encounter, he writes, with characters responding to the player and pursuing their own agendas.

What they don't

Even some of the most enthusiastic reviews have caveats. The Guardian's Keza MacDonald describes accidentally pressing the wrong buttons and finding that missions can go wrong for reasons that are not always clear.

“This can be a frustrating game at times: unpredictable, laborious, unwieldy and, occasionally, unfair,” she writes, though she suggests that is partly a consequence of being one person within a world the player cannot entirely control.

The Verge's Andrew Webster finds the combat clunky and the weapon-selection wheel frustrating. He encountered a few minor bugs but says the game ran well on his original PlayStation 5.

Critics have praised the scale and detail of Leonida, where players can explore beyond the game’s main story. Photo: Rockstar Games Show caption: Critics have praised the scale and detail of Leonida, where …

Miller finds some missions overly prescriptive about where players must go and what they must do, although he says that approach helps keep the action moving.

The satire has divided opinion, too. Miller says the game's send-up of modern American life lands well, while Ars Technica's Kyle Orland finds some jokes about “wokeness” stale. He also considers parts of the action repetitive.

Dwiar notes that the game's 30-frames-per-second target may disappoint players who prefer a smoother frame rate, though he says he enjoyed its visual detail on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Reilly says he was untroubled by the frame rate and found the game ran smoothly on a standard PlayStation 5.

Reilly was less enthusiastic about the handling of motorcycles, which he found stiffer than in previous games, and says he could not find a way to replay completed missions from the mission list.

Biggest surprises

Jason and Lucia have been at the centre of Rockstar's marketing, with players able to influence their relationship through the choices they make. The Guardian's MacDonald says that gave her a different experience from previous games in the series.

“Among all the expectations I had for GTA 6, I did not expect it to make me so emotional,” MacDonald writes, awarding the game five stars.

She says the game encourages empathy alongside the series' familiar violence and dark humour. Players spend time with the pair through criminal jobs and ordinary activities.

Players spend time with Jason and Lucia through criminal jobs and ordinary activities. Photo: Rockstar Games Show caption: Players spend time with Jason and Lucia through criminal job…

Webster calls it “the most mature GTA game Rockstar has ever made”, praising the way the love story fits into the series' criminal antics and absurd humour. Park points to the small decisions players can make about how Jason and Lucia treat each other, giving their relationship a sense of accountability.

The leads have not won everyone over equally. Orland praises the partnership but finds Jason the less compelling character of the two.

The quieter pace of the opening may also surprise players expecting to jump straight into the largest heists. Worthplaying, in a 9.5/10 review, says the early chapters spend considerable time on everyday activities. While that helps build the world and the relationship, the review warns that the game takes time to get going.