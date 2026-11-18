The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost over, with anticipation building for what could be one of the biggest video game launches of all time.

After several delays, Rockstar Games’ sequel arrives 13 years after Grand Theft Auto 5, which has sold more than 230 million copies and remained a fixture in gaming through years of updates to GTA Online.

Players are preparing to return to Vice City, the series’ fictional take on Miami, with the game unlocking at midnight tonight in the UAE. Those who have ordered a digital copy can already download it ahead of release.

Here is what players in the UAE need to know, including when they can start playing.

What time can I play GTA 6 in the UAE?

Players who bought GTA 6 through the UAE store can start playing at midnight on Thursday, November 19 – that’s at the end of Wednesday night, as the date changes to Thursday.

Rockstar says the game will be released at midnight local time in all regions on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. The UAE launch is equivalent to 8pm GMT on Wednesday, November 18.

Players who bought the game through an account registered in another country may have a different unlock time.

What if my PlayStation or Xbox account is registered in another country?

The time you can start playing may depend on the store region associated with your purchase. This means someone living in the UAE who bought the game through an overseas account may be able to play earlier or have to wait longer.

On PlayStation, the release follows the region of the account used to buy the game. A player in Dubai who purchased it through the UK PlayStation Store, for example, will have to wait until midnight in the UK – 4am UAE time on Thursday.

Here are the release times for selected PlayStation Store regions, converted to UAE time:

New Zealand: 3pm on Wednesday, November 18

India: 10.30pm on Wednesday, November 18

UAE: midnight, at the start of Thursday, November 19

UK: 4am on Thursday, November 19

US: 9am on Thursday, November 19, based on the US store’s midnight Eastern Time release

Players can check the countdown on the game’s page in their console’s store or library to see when their copy unlocks.

Is GTA 6 available in the UAE?

Yes. The game is available through the UAE PlayStation Store, and boxed copies are also being offered by retailers.

Players buying a boxed copy should check the download-code information before purchasing, particularly if their console account is registered in another country. More details on regional restrictions are below.

How much does GTA 6 cost in the UAE?

The UAE PlayStation Store lists the Standard Edition at Dh299.16 ($81.46) and the Ultimate Edition at Dh373.96. Prices and availability may vary between platforms and retailers.

The Standard Edition includes the game. The Ultimate Edition adds in-game content, including vehicles, weapons, outfits and other items that become available throughout Jason and Lucia’s story.

Players who buy the Standard Edition can purchase an Ultimate Edition upgrade separately.

Can I download GTA 6 before release?

Yes. Players who order a digital copy can preload the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X and S. Preloading lets you download and install it ahead of time, but it will not unlock until November 19.

The download became available in the UAE at midnight on November 10 for PS5 players and at 4am on the same day for Xbox Series X and S players. Rockstar says players should allow up to 212GB of available storage, depending on their device.

On PS5, players can find their pre-order by selecting Game Library, then Your Collection. Select GTA 6 and the release countdown to check whether the download has started or start it manually.

If it is not downloading, check that the console is connected to the internet, has enough free storage and is signed into the account used to buy the game.

Does the physical copy of GTA 6 come with a disc?

No. The boxed Standard Edition contains a digital download code, with no disc included. Buyers will still need an internet connection to download the game.

Jason and Lucia are the central characters in Grand Theft Auto 6, which launches in the UAE on November 19. AFP Show caption: Jason and Lucia are the central characters in Grand Theft Au…

Rockstar said boxed copies would be available for shipping and collection from retailers from November 12. Once received, the code can be redeemed to download the game.

PlayStation codes are subject to regional restrictions. Rockstar groups the UAE and Saudi Arabia together for PlayStation code redemption, so a code purchased for that region is intended for accounts registered in those countries. Xbox codes are not region-locked, the company says.

What are the GTA 6 pre-order bonuses?

Players who pre-order or buy an eligible digital edition through the UAE PlayStation Store by November 19 receive the Vintage Vice City Pack and one month of GTA+.

The Vice City pack includes a car, a garage and other in-game items. The GTA+ subscription must be claimed by March 31, 2027, and will renew at the regular monthly price after the first month unless cancelled.

Can I play GTA 6 on PS4, Xbox One or PC?

GTA 6 is launching as a native game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. There is no native PS4 or Xbox One version, and Rockstar has not announced a PC release date.

Rockstar has also announced that the game will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. Cloud gaming is limited to supported regions, and local availability should be checked before subscribing.

What is the age rating for GTA 6 in the UAE?

UAE retailer Lulu lists the PS5 Standard Edition as suitable for players aged 21 and over. The game contains mature themes, with Rockstar’s store listing warnings that include violence, strong language and sexual content.

Will GTA 6 have online multiplayer?

Rockstar has described GTA 6 as a single-player experience. It has not announced a launch date for a new online multiplayer mode.

Its predecessor’s multiplayer component, GTA Online, has kept players returning to Los Santos through more than a decade of updates.

What is GTA 6 about?

The game follows Jason and Lucia, two partners drawn into a criminal conspiracy after a job goes wrong. Their story unfolds across Vice City and the wider state of Leonida, Rockstar’s fictional take on Florida.

The game offers a modern reimagining of Vice City, the setting of the 2002 title of the same name. A gameplay preview released in August offered a closer look at its characters and the world they inhabit.

It is the latest chapter in a franchise that began in 1997 and helped transform open-world gaming.