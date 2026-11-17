Robert Pattinson seems to be in everything these days. This year alone, he has appeared in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama and Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime. Next month, he joins Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, before returning to Gotham City in The Batman Part II, which hits cinemas in 2028.

Now he has landed another role that countless actors have spent years hoping would be theirs. On Monday, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Pattinson would play James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the seventh actor to portray 007 in the official film series. Villeneuve will direct the new film, with a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The announcement ended years of speculation, but it also raised a question. Bond has traditionally been a role that turns actors into global film stars. Pattinson is already one of the biggest in the world, with two major franchises behind him and another on the way. Will audiences be able to see past the actor to the secret agent ordering his signature beverage?

His career suggests they will. Since becoming a household name in the Twilight films, Pattinson has played billionaires, criminals, tortured loners and characters who are hard to describe at all. Even at his most recognisable, he has a habit of making unexpected choices.

He knows how to make an icon his own

Pattinson has been here before. When he was cast as Batman, he inherited a character who had already been played by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, among others. Each had left an imprint, and each new actor faced scrutiny from an audience with its own ideas of who Bruce Wayne should be.

Robert Pattinson played a young Bruce Wayne still finding his purpose in Matt Reeves’s 2022 film The Batman. EPA Show caption: Robert Pattinson played a young Bruce Wayne still finding hi…

In Matt Reeves’s The Batman (2022), Pattinson found a version of the character who was still working out what he wanted to be. His Bruce is withdrawn and consumed by anger, more comfortable in the batsuit than playing the part of a billionaire in public.

When we spoke before the film’s release, Pattinson explained what drew him to this younger, less assured incarnation.

“So much of the Batman mythology is that he’s seemingly not afraid of anything,” he said. “But I always think that if someone’s presenting as that, then it must mean that they harbour really deep fears. All of this attitude has come purely out of fear.

“I find a character more interesting who hasn’t mastered their fears and mastered their skills.”

That way of thinking could be revealing when applied to Bond. The agent may look composed in almost any situation, but he is also a man who has chosen a life in which he is constantly putting himself in danger. Pattinson’s interest in what lies beneath the surface could give him somewhere compelling to start.

The actor also saw something personal in the hope Batman expresses for Gotham City at the end of Reeves’s film.

“Bruce saying he has hope for Gotham is just saying he has hope for himself a little bit,” he said. “Maybe there is a future for himself.”

He has already shown he can play a spy

The clearest indication of what Pattinson might look like as 007 comes in Nolan’s Tenet (2020). As Neil, a well-dressed operative who guides John David Washington’s unnamed protagonist through a mission involving international espionage and time inversion, Pattinson is charming, capable and hard to read.

Pattinson showed his spy thriller chops in Christopher Nolan's 2020 film Tenet. IMDb Show caption: Pattinson showed his spy thriller chops in Christopher Nolan…

He also has a lightness that balances the film’s intricate plotting. Neil always seems to know more than he is letting on, but Pattinson plays him with a smile that makes you want to trust him anyway.

It is easy to imagine that version of the actor in a Bond film, moving between a black-tie party and a dangerous assignment. What makes the prospect more interesting is that Tenet offers only one possibility. Pattinson has rarely been content to give audiences exactly what they expect.

His most interesting characters are unpredictable

In the years following Twilight, Pattinson sought out filmmakers who gave him room to push himself. The results could hardly have been further from the polished vampire who made him famous.

In the Safdie brothers’ Good Time (2017), he plays Connie Nikas, a small-time criminal whose attempt to get his brother out of custody sends him on a frantic journey through New York. Connie is selfish, resourceful and capable of cruelty, but Pattinson makes his desperation impossible to ignore. Every decision seems likely to make things worse, and it is hard to look away.

Then there is Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse (2019), in which he and Willem Dafoe play two men whose isolation on a remote island gives way to conflict and madness. Pattinson’s performance is physical, funny and volatile, full of strange rhythms and sudden changes in mood.

Neither character offers an obvious template for Bond. Together, though, they show an actor who is willing to take risks and find unexpected ways into a role. The prospect of him bringing even a little of that unpredictability to 007 is exciting.

He can bring a different kind of masculinity to Bond

Every Bond reflects something of the era in which he was created. Sean Connery established the character on screen in the 1960s; Craig brought a bruised physicality and emotional weight to the role when he took over in Casino Royale in 2006.

Pattinson arrives at another moment of change. He can be physically imposing, as he showed in The Batman, but he is equally interested in awkwardness, vulnerability and the gap between how a man presents himself and how he feels. In other words, he's masculine without being macho.

The actor will reunite with the director of Dune: Part Three, Denis Villeneuve, for his first outing as James Bond. AFP Show caption: The actor will reunite with the director of Dune: Part Three…

That range could be valuable to a character who has always been defined in part by his image. Bond’s confidence is central to his appeal, but an actor who is curious about what that confidence conceals could bring something fresh to the role.

Pattinson’s charm also has a mischievous quality. He can play the suave leading man, as he does in Tenet, while suggesting there is something less predictable beneath the surface. A Bond with that slyness could be every bit as compelling as one who announces his arrival with a show of force.

He is working with filmmakers who can challenge the character

Pattinson will not be reimagining Bond alone. His first outing brings him back together with Villeneuve, who directed him in Dune: Part Three.

Across films including Sicario, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, Villeneuve has shown a gift for combining spectacle with characters caught in morally complicated situations. His Dune films, meanwhile, have examined the dangers of investing too much faith in a charismatic hero.

Screenwriter Knight has explored his own share of compromised men, from Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders to the figures navigating London’s criminal underworld in David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises.

It remains to be seen what story they will tell together. But with Pattinson at its centre, the next Bond film has a leading man who knows how to carry a franchise and an actor who has spent years challenging the expectations that come with being a star. That combination could give 007 a future as interesting as his past.