Robert Pattinson confirmed as new James Bond

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond.

The 40-year-old, whose film credits this year include The Odyssey and Primetime, succeeds Daniel Craig, who bowed out of the 007 role after the 2021 movie No Time to Die.

Pattinson was chosen after a series of screen tests that played out in news stories and captivated fans of the long-running ​spy series around the world.

The next Bond film is in development, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve attached as writer and director.

Referred to as “Bond26“, the next film in the long-running franchise is expected to go into production next year before its release in 2028, but no exact dates have been announced.

By picking Pattinson, best known for the Twilight vampire film series and for playing the titular superhero in 2022’s The Batman, MGM Studios is departing from a long-established formula of choosing actors well known in the industry but not necessarily by the public.

The new movie will be the first since Amazon acquired complete creative control of the franchise from the family of producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli last year.