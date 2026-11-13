The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (Cinemas)

Jennifer Lawrence is returning as Katniss Everdeen, alongside Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy, in the sixth film of the blockbuster franchise.

Based on Suzanne Collins’s bestselling novel, the prequel takes place 24 years before the original story and follows a young Haymitch (Joseph Zada), who is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, where 48 tributes must fight for survival.

Lawrence recently confirmed her return after 11 years, although details of the original stars’ appearances remain under wraps.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the ensemble also includes Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner.

Air date: November 19