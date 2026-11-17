With Robert Pattinson confirmed as the new James Bond, attention now turns to where the British secret agent's next mission will take him.

The plot remains under wraps, but the franchise has often paid attention to geopolitics in shaping its adventures, which raises the possibility that 007 could return to the Middle East.

That prospect is particularly intriguing with Denis Villeneuve directing the new film. Having shot his Dune films in Abu Dhabi and Jordan, the Canadian filmmaker has a familiarity with the region's landscapes that could bring a keen and appreciative eye to any return.

The Bond franchise's connection to the Arab world spans more than 50 years, beginning with a brief visit to Cairo in Diamonds Are Forever (1971), where Sean Connery's Bond encounters an unnamed gambler in a casino.

Subsequent films introduced more substantial Arab characters, although relatively few were portrayed by Arab actors, ranging from Lebanese belly dancers and Egyptian businessmen to Moroccan security officials and Algerian intelligence operatives.

Here are seven who have crossed paths with 007 over the decades.

1. Saida, The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Carmen du Sautoy as Saida in The Man with the Golden Gun. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Show caption: Carmen du Sautoy as Saida in The Man with the Golden Gun. Ph…

Roger Moore's second outing as 007 has the spy on a brief sojourn to Beirut in search of villain Francisco Scaramanga, known for dispatching his enemies with golden bullets.

Amid his forays into the city, Bond encounters Saida, a Lebanese belly dancer played by British actress Carmen du Sautoy. She has her own connection to Scaramanga as he is suspected of killing her former lover and Bond's fellow British agent, 002.

Their initially flirtatious meeting in Saida's dressing room sets off a chaotic sequence involving an attack by a group of thugs and Bond accidentally swallowing the golden bullet that Saida had been wearing as a lucky charm.

2. Sheikh Hosein, The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

In The Spy Who Loved Me, Bond returns to Egypt, criss-crossing Cairo and the ancient sites of Luxor as he investigates the disappearance of nuclear submarines and a coveted tracking system sought by competing intelligence agencies.

As part of the investigation, he meets Sheikh Hosein, played by British actor Edward de Souza, at his desert encampment. A wealthy Arab sheikh, Hosein happens to be a former acquaintance of Bond, having studied with him at Cambridge University in the UK.

The scene is replete with cultural cringe in its portrayal of Arab hospitality, with Bond offered sheep's eyes and dates as delicacies, indicative of the more comedic approach associated with Roger Moore's tenure as 007.

3. Aziz Fekkesh, The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Nadim Sawalha as Aziz Fekkesh in The Spy Who Loved Me. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Show caption: Nadim Sawalha as Aziz Fekkesh in The Spy Who Loved Me. Photo…

Jordanian actor Nadim Sawalha plays Egyptian black-marketeer Aziz Fekkesh. After Bond fails to find him at his Cairo apartment, their paths nearly cross at the pyramids of Giza during a sound-and-light show, as part of an international chase involving Soviet KGB agent Anya Amasova and the metal-toothed assassin Jaws.

4. Max Kalba, The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Vernon Dobtcheff as Max Kalba in The Spy Who Loved Me. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Show caption: Vernon Dobtcheff as Max Kalba in The Spy Who Loved Me. Photo…

Bond's search for the stolen tracking system involves him taking in some of Cairo's nightlife and he visits the Mojaba Club, run by the colourful and slick entrepreneur Max Kalba.

Played by French-British actor Vernon Dobtcheff, Kalba is critical to the case, having obtained microfilm containing information about the stolen technology. Ever the entrepreneur, he sets up an auction to sell the microfilm to the highest bidder, only for the deal to hasten his demise before the big payday.

5. Felicca, The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Olga Bisera as Felicca in The Spy Who Loved Me. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Show caption: Olga Bisera as Felicca in The Spy Who Loved Me. Photo: Metro…

Continuing his escapades in Egypt, Bond meets Felicca, an Egyptian woman played by Yugoslav-born actress Olga Bisera, while searching for Aziz Fekkesh.

Instead of finding the black-marketeer at his apartment, Bond is greeted by his associate Felicca, who has been instructed to keep him company. The attempted seduction doesn't deceive Bond, however, and the encounter ends abruptly when Sandor, an assassin targeting Bond, opens fire and kills Felicca instead.

6. Tangier chief of security, The Living Daylights (1987)

Nadim Sawalha as Tangier chief of security in The Living Daylights. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Show caption: Nadim Sawalha as Tangier chief of security in The Living Day…

A new Bond necessitated a change of scene for the franchise. Timothy Dalton makes his debut appearance as 007 in The Living Daylights (1987), which takes him on a mission to Morocco.

Tangier is one of the settings, with Bond on the hunt and on the run as he investigates an international arms and drug-smuggling scheme. After staging the apparent assassination of a Soviet general at a conference in the Moroccan city, Bond is pursued by the authorities, including Tangier's unnamed chief of security, played by Nadim Sawalha, who had played Aziz Fekkesh in The Spy Who Loved Me a decade earlier.

The security chief was originally given a more substantial role in a rooftop chase, during which he was spectacularly dispatched after being struck by a carpet beater and falling into a vat of blue dye. The sequence did not make the final cut.

7. Yusef Kabira, Quantum of Solace (2008)

Simon Kassianides as Yusef Kabira in Quantum of Solace. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Show caption: Simon Kassianides as Yusef Kabira in Quantum of Solace. Phot…

British actor Simon Kassianides plays Yusef Kabira, a French-Algerian operative and member of Quantum, the criminal organisation investigated by Daniel Craig's Bond in Quantum of Solace.

Using his debonair looks and charm to manipulate women with access to sensitive intelligence, Kabira becomes a target for a vengeful Bond, who is still investigating the betrayal of his former lover, British Treasury agent Vesper Lynd, in the previous instalment, Casino Royale.